Rumored: UFC 317 - Buckley vs Usman

Buckley called out Usman back in december. Usman was not against it.
488418480_517668748048941_7767545768817843767_n.jpg


I think Usman will try to wrestle Buck and slow him down as much as possible, but I see Joaquin winning via late finish

Below you can see Usman discussing his ideal dance partners:
 
Banger fight honestly. I am leaning towards Buckley and think a win against the aging ex champ would put him in a great spot. Buckley is one of those guys that I believe could beat anyone on any given night. He has all the tools just overextends with many of his strikes which leaves his hips in a precarious position and would be worrisome against a wrestler of Belals pedigree. With that said I like his odds against most of the top WW’s and he is never in a boring fight. He knows how to bring the violence!
 
Usman want to fight Shavkat?
 

Haven’t fought a WW in 2years and has won in 4yrs. Buckley is the right fight in terms of rankings. He doesn’t deserve to fight Shavkat or Brady.
 
