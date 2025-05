RUMOR: Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Is Being Eyed To Play Magneto In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot Once upon a time, casting rumours for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were endless. Now, it's the turn of the X-Men reboot as we have another wild casting rumour to share with you, this time for Magneto...

The question is not if he would do it, which I believe wholeheartedly he wouldn't do. Just because he's never done a popcorn film like this. And he's never signed to do more than one movie for the same character. It's never happened in his career.The question I ask, would you like see DDL do these kind of films?Withdirector Jake Schreier set to direct Marvel Studios'reboot, the rumour mill continues churning out possible names for the highly anticipated movie (which, for what it's worth, we've heard is currently being referred to asinternally at the studio).We're not putting too much stock into any of these casting claims, but following this past week's Professor X and Jean Grey rumours , there's a possible update on the MCU's Magneto.According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH , Marvel Studios is eyeing three-time Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis for the role of the Master of Magnetism. Would he ever really consider a superhero movie role? We wouldn't bank on it, though the same might have once been said for Sir Ian McKellen.It's worth noting that this comes after the insider said,they added.