The question is not if he would do it, which I believe wholeheartedly he wouldn't do. Just because he's never done a popcorn film like this. And he's never signed to do more than one movie for the same character. It's never happened in his career.
The question I ask, would you like see DDL do these kind of films?
With Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier set to direct Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, the rumour mill continues churning out possible names for the highly anticipated movie (which, for what it's worth, we've heard is currently being referred to as Uncanny X-Men internally at the studio).
We're not putting too much stock into any of these casting claims, but following this past week's Professor X and Jean Grey rumours, there's a possible update on the MCU's Magneto.
According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios is eyeing three-time Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis for the role of the Master of Magnetism. Would he ever really consider a superhero movie role? We wouldn't bank on it, though the same might have once been said for Sir Ian McKellen.
It's worth noting that this comes after the insider said, "No new [X-Men] cast will be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films, because the focus is on giving closure to the original characters. Casting hasn’t started yet because director Jake Schreier hasn’t officially signed on. That’s why Sadie Sink isn’t playing Jean Grey."
"That said, there are three roles Kevin Feige has specific actors (or at least types) in mind for: Xavier, Magneto, and Storm. The names he’s considering feel a bit too big to actually land, but you’ll see — I’ll mention them soon. Aside from those three, I haven’t heard of any other actors being considered yet," they added.
