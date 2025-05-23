Movies RUMOR: Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Is Being Eyed To Play Magneto In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

The question is not if he would do it, which I believe wholeheartedly he wouldn't do. Just because he's never done a popcorn film like this. And he's never signed to do more than one movie for the same character. It's never happened in his career.

The question I ask, would you like see DDL do these kind of films?

RUMOR: Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Is Being Eyed To Play Magneto In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Once upon a time, casting rumours for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were endless. Now, it's the turn of the X-Men reboot as we have another wild casting rumour to share with you, this time for Magneto...
With Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier set to direct Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, the rumour mill continues churning out possible names for the highly anticipated movie (which, for what it's worth, we've heard is currently being referred to as Uncanny X-Men internally at the studio).

We're not putting too much stock into any of these casting claims, but following this past week's Professor X and Jean Grey rumours, there's a possible update on the MCU's Magneto.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios is eyeing three-time Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis for the role of the Master of Magnetism. Would he ever really consider a superhero movie role? We wouldn't bank on it, though the same might have once been said for Sir Ian McKellen.

It's worth noting that this comes after the insider said, "No new [X-Men] cast will be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films, because the focus is on giving closure to the original characters. Casting hasn’t started yet because director Jake Schreier hasn’t officially signed on. That’s why Sadie Sink isn’t playing Jean Grey."

"That said, there are three roles Kevin Feige has specific actors (or at least types) in mind for: Xavier, Magneto, and Storm. The names he’s considering feel a bit too big to actually land, but you’ll see — I’ll mention them soon. Aside from those three, I haven’t heard of any other actors being considered yet," they added.
 
I'm sick of Magneto and Mystique in all the X-Men movies. Bring on Sebastian Shaw and Hellfire Club or something interesting. If Mystique's gonna be buck naked, she can stay.
 
Isn't magneto supposed to be a left hand black tranny midget in the upcoming movie? That would be some interesting method acting.
 
I don't think DDL will do it but it would be wild if he signed on. DDL was always my Magneto fancast waaay back in 2013.

Dear god, no. No more super hero movies, no more reboots, no more sequels, no more prequels, no more origin stories, no more character knockoffs, nooooooooooooooooooooooooooo moooooooooooooooooooooooooooore

aXp6WIQ.gif
 
OIP.OOhYQIDMdyO2M-fm3MOfrQHaEK


He would make a better Sabertooth, imo. Craig is too old and doesn't have the physicality and presence the role demands. Besides, Alan just has to snarl his lines.
 
Denzel Washington is rumoured as well

If it isn't Fassbender then I personally don't care.

Fassbender is the best Magneto
 
