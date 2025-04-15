Multiplat [Rumor] The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Leaked Images + April Shadow Drop

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Images Leak From Developer Website - IGN

More details of the long-rumored relaunch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have surfaced thanks to a leak on a developer's website, with screenshots and images detailing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
More details of the long-rumored relaunch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have surfaced thanks to a leak on a developer's website, with screenshots and images detailing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Discovered and shared around various forums including ResetEra and Reddit, the images were reportedly found on developer Virtuos' website. The leaked images depict a remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, with some noticeable enhancements in models, details, fidelity, and more.

Also from the site, the Oblivion remaster will reportedly be launched on PC, Xbox Series X|S (with Game Pass), and PlayStation 5. There will also apparently be a Deluxe Edition, with bonuses including some weapons and horse armor - in a knowing nod to the controversial 2006 DLC.

Rumors and reports of a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has been floating around for some time now, stretching back to leaked documents from the Microsoft-FTC trial in 2023. Since then, numerous reports have indicated it would be on the way, with recent ones even indicating it may shadow-drop as soon as this month.

No official statement or reveal has been announced as of this writing, but with this much laid out on the table, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered certainly seems to be arriving, and soon.
I hope it's good but I'm a little iffy on it. A big part of oblivion's charm for me was just how janky, broken and spontaneous the game was and I don't know if that can carry over into a remake/remaster or whatever. I can't even count how many times the game did something totally unexpected or ironic, like NPCs talking to you in a calm voice while standing in a pool of lava in hell. Or NPCs cursing up a storm and you click to talk and they totally calm down like nothing happened. All that jank added up to a hilarious and fun game.
 
Losfer Words said:
I hope it's good but I'm a little iffy on it. A big part of oblivion's charm for me was just how janky, broken and spontaneous the game was and I don't know if that can carry over into a remake/remaster or whatever. I can't even count how many times the game did something totally unexpected or ironic, like NPCs talking to you in a calm voice while standing in a pool of lava in hell. Or NPCs cursing up a storm and you click to talk and they totally calm down like nothing happened. All that jank added up to a hilarious and fun game.
It's Unreal built on top of the OG engine, so it should still have the radiant AI jank/charm. I just hope it supports mods. BGS knows how vital mods are, and paid mods are a big part of their revenue now, so I'm going to assume they are.
 
Losfer Words said:
I hope it's good but I'm a little iffy on it. A big part of oblivion's charm for me was just how janky, broken and spontaneous the game was and I don't know if that can carry over into a remake/remaster or whatever. I can't even count how many times the game did something totally unexpected or ironic, like NPCs talking to you in a calm voice while standing in a pool of lava in hell. Or NPCs cursing up a storm and you click to talk and they totally calm down like nothing happened. All that jank added up to a hilarious and fun game.
I doubt they'll be changing the code itself, as that would be a serious undertaking. Just a shiny new paint job, would be my guess. Might lead to even more janktastic fun.
 
I hope y'all are right cause it was a fun game and I laughed a lot playing it back in the day.
 
GtehMVP said:
It's Unreal built on top of the OG engine, so it should still have the radiant AI jank/charm. I just hope it supports mods. BGS knows how vital mods are, and paid mods are a big part of their revenue now, so I'm going to assume they are.
Gotta have mods but man some of those overhauls were a pain to install back in the day.
 
