Rumor has it Colby Covington will announce his retirement during the white house card

Rumor is colby will announce his retirement during the white house card.

He has no interest in a legit opponent and has asked to fight nick diaz or tony ferguson.

He is expecting the UFC to put together a retirement video for him during the announcement to be played in front of Trump.

Even if he can't get a fight, he wants some time from the show to go towards his announcement and video sequence.
 
All respect as a fighter, for the rest his mouth was bigger than his actions, a bit of a Chael Sonnen type, too much blablabla
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
and the crowd goes mild
More like
obama-what.gif
 
It sounds like his heart is not in the game anymore.
He's trying to match up with another fighter that's hanging on a string.
The UFC should match him up with Tim Means or Niko Price.
 
Rumor is colby will announce his retirement during the white house card.

He has no interest in a legit opponent and has asked to fight nick diaz or tony ferguson.

He is expecting the UFC to put together a retirement video for him during the announcement to be played in front of Trump.

Even if he can't get a fight, he wants some time from the show to go towards his announcement and video sequence.
He still wants to fight, and he seems humbled.
 
