Rumor has it Colby Covington will announce his retirement during the white house card

Rumor is colby will announce his retirement during the white house card.
He has no interest in a legit opponent and has asked to fight nick diaz or tony ferguson.
He is expecting the UFC to put together a retirement video for him during the announcement to be played in front of Trump.
Even if he can't get a fight, he wants some time from the show to go towards his announcement and video sequence.
