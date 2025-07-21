  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Resolved Rules for War Room? Staff... please clarify.

I was either under some wrong assumptions or things have changed in the War Room. I want to make sure I have the rules right before I continue.

Is it alright to:
  • Quote someone's post and change the content in vile ways. For instance... can I change their post and add, "You support the rape of children"?
  • On that line is it alright to tell someone that they, "support the rape of children"?
  • Is it alright to tell someone that you are going to sexually assault them and have their dog do the same?
  • Is it alright to blindly call any public figure a "kid fucker" and "rapist"?
  • Is it alright to consistently derail threads because you don't like the topic? I mean like 10 posts from page one that have zero to do with the thread topic.
Can we get some clarity on the rule set so moving forward we are all on the same page? I don't think the potential for a decent exchange of ideas and debate is possible with this crap going on. I thought we had the Bare Knuckles Forum for a reason.

I don't like just throwing rocks, so I would recommend that staff use the Thread Ban function on a forum if a given member refuses to discuss the topic of the thread. It doesn't give them yellows, but it allows the thread to actually have a chance at a real discussion instead of getting buried in no content shit posting.

I feel weird asking these questions and never thought I would have to... sorry to most that had to read that crap. Have I entered the "Karen Zone"?
 
Hi,

We appreciate you wanting clarification on War Room rules and/or expectations.

Is it alright to:
  • Quote someone's post and change the content in vile ways. For instance... can I change their post and add, "You support the rape of children"?
  • On that line is it alright to tell someone that they, "support the rape of children"?
No, not alright. Quotation abuse is a form of service disruption really because it interferes with the way users and readership alike interact with board content.

There are nuances to this where users will in good faith misquote to be cheeky; another nuance is doing so in bad faith to antagonise or flame. This latter nuance of misquotation is what we're more concerned with.

Misquoting in bad faith doesn't outright mean user will be carded (user history and context depending) but rather at a minimum that there be public removal of said content as well as a mental note, verbal warning, or mark on user profile should there be recurrence over time.

  • Is it alright to tell someone that you are going to sexually assault them and have their dog do the same?
  • Is it alright to blindly call any public figure a "kid fucker" and "rapist"?
Not alright, not alright, and not alright. Report all above instances for review by Mod team. Public removal of content should be a minimum in said cases.

  Is it alright to consistently derail threads because you don't like the topic? I mean like 10 posts from page one that have zero to do with the thread topic.
Not alright. Derailing and thread hijack (which is more what you describe here) are in violation of user terms all have agreed to at time of registration and by virtue of posting here. Please also report said cases.
 
