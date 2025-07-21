Whippy McGee
I was either under some wrong assumptions or things have changed in the War Room. I want to make sure I have the rules right before I continue.
Is it alright to:
I don't like just throwing rocks, so I would recommend that staff use the Thread Ban function on a forum if a given member refuses to discuss the topic of the thread. It doesn't give them yellows, but it allows the thread to actually have a chance at a real discussion instead of getting buried in no content shit posting.
I feel weird asking these questions and never thought I would have to... sorry to most that had to read that crap. Have I entered the "Karen Zone"?
I feel weird asking these questions and never thought I would have to... sorry to most that had to read that crap. Have I entered the "Karen Zone"?