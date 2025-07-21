Whippy McGee said:

Quote someone's post and change the content in vile ways. For instance... can I change their post and add, "You support the rape of children"?

On that line is it alright to tell someone that they, "support the rape of children"? Is it alright to: Click to expand...

Is it alright to tell someone that you are going to sexually assault them and have their dog do the same?

Is it alright to blindly call any public figure a "kid fucker" and "rapist"? Click to expand...

Is it alright to consistently derail threads because you don't like the topic? I mean like 10 posts from page one that have zero to do with the thread topic. Click to expand...

Hi,We appreciate you wanting clarification on War Room rules and/or expectations.No, not alright. Quotation abuse is a form of service disruption really because it interferes with the way users and readership alike interact with board content.There are nuances to this where users will in good faith misquote to be cheeky; another nuance is doing so in bad faith to antagonise or flame. This latter nuance of misquotation is what we're more concerned with.Misquoting in bad faith doesn't outright mean user will be carded (user history and context depending) but rather at a minimum that there be public removal of said content as well as a mental note, verbal warning, or mark on user profile should there be recurrence over time.Not alright, not alright, and not alright. Report all above instances for review by Mod team. Public removal of content should be a minimum in said cases.Not alright. Derailing and thread hijack (which is more what you describe here) are in violation of user terms all have agreed to at time of registration and by virtue of posting here. Please also report said cases.