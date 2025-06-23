Rules for reconstruction after a Zombie armageddon?

F1980
What rules would you impose if you get to run a society after a zombie apocalypse just happened and reconstruction of the planet has begun?
I would require every single person to have a gun on them at ALL times.
Chainlink fence around EVERY home/business/building
If something goes down again, everyone can just go inside a fenced area and lock it up while the problem gets taken care of
Every door is solid wood or metal with reinforced hinges and deadbolts
