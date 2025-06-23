Rules for reconstruction after a Zombie armageddon?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,108
Reaction score
3,099
What rules would you impose if you get to run a society after a zombie apocalypse just happened and reconstruction of the planet has begun?

I would require every single person to have a gun on them at ALL times.
Chainlink fence around EVERY home/business/building
If something goes down again, everyone can just go inside a fenced area and lock it up while the problem gets taken care of
Every door is solid wood or metal with reinforced hinges and deadbolts
 
F1980 said:
What rules would you impose if you get to run a society after a zombie apocalypse just happened and reconstruction of the planet has begun?

I would require every single person to have a gun on them at ALL times.
Chainlink fence around EVERY home/business/building
If something goes down again, everyone can just go inside a fenced area and lock it up while the problem gets taken care of
Every door is solid wood or metal with reinforced hinges and deadbolts
Click to expand...
It’s impossible to answer this without knowing what kind of zombies we are dealing with. Are we talking I am legend zombies, world war z?

There’s levels to this shit
 
I once fought a pitbull at a gas station in Oakland, true story, I'll beat the shit outta every zombie I see with no hesitation
 
F1980 said:
What rules would you impose if you get to run a society after a zombie apocalypse just happened and reconstruction of the planet has begun?

I would require every single person to have a gun on them at ALL times.
Chainlink fence around EVERY home/business/building
If something goes down again, everyone can just go inside a fenced area and lock it up while the problem gets taken care of
Every door is solid wood or metal with reinforced hinges and deadbolts
Click to expand...

We don't need zombies at all.

This should pretty much be SOP in 2025.

Personally I can't wait until all you urban apartment dwellers with cardboard doors either get killed in the first 24hrs or starve to death in any apocalypse scenario.

Country boy can survive.
 
F1980 said:
Let's do WWZ
Click to expand...
Fuck we gonna need more than a chain link. I think I’d prefer wood due to that sound benefits long term.

You really gotta disperse people in that situation. A big base will never work.
 
no religion - at all.

enough with the " We are gods chosen, everyone else shall serve us or die" routine.
 
F1980 said:
What rules would you impose if you get to run a society after a zombie apocalypse just happened and reconstruction of the planet has begun?

I would require every single person to have a gun on them at ALL times.
Chainlink fence around EVERY home/business/building
If something goes down again, everyone can just go inside a fenced area and lock it up while the problem gets taken care of
Every door is solid wood or metal with reinforced hinges and deadbolts
Click to expand...
Only the fit women are allowed

S6eZ2W.gif
 
F1980 said:
What rules would you impose if you get to run a society after a zombie apocalypse just happened and reconstruction of the planet has begun?

I would require every single person to have a gun on them at ALL times.
Chainlink fence around EVERY home/business/building
If something goes down again, everyone can just go inside a fenced area and lock it up while the problem gets taken care of
Every door is solid wood or metal with reinforced hinges and deadbolts
Click to expand...
What if you are out of bullets?
 
Pittie Petey said:
I once fought a pitbull at a gas station in Oakland, true story, I'll beat the shit outta every zombie I see with no hesitation
Click to expand...
I fought off two pitbulls but they looked geriatric because of their wrinkled and saggy skins
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies What are the 3 best years for film in the 1990s?
2
Replies
21
Views
600
stalehotdog
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,348
Messages
57,466,538
Members
175,719
Latest member
AcknowledgedWarrior

Share this page

Back
Top