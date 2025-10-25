England (8) 8
England fall to another rugby league Ashes defeat as Australia add to their misery at Headingley to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep.
Try:
Williams Goal:
Smith Penalty:
Smith
Australia (12) 30
Tries:
Addo-Carr, Young, Grant, Walsh 2 Goals:
Cleary 5
After scoring Australia's third try at Headingley, where the tourists completed a ruthless 3-0 series victory on Saturday, Harry Grant booted the ball into the crowd.
It was a show of defiance towards the boisterous Leeds crowd, and a symbol of the Kangaroos affirming their authority.
Once again, this was not to be England's day.
More than in any other match in this Ashes series, Australia were made to work hard against dogged and defiant hosts. But the result was the same, a flurry of points came Australia's way late on, and the whitewash was complete.
Having also won 3-0 in the previous series in 2003, this means Australia have completed clean sweeps in successive Ashes for the first time since 1986.
England had more moments of creativity and attacking verve here than they had shown in the previous two matches.
But they also made more mistakes, with the first three Australian tries coming directly from errors.
Defeat at Headingley means England have still not beaten Australia since the 1995 World Cup.
As in the previous two Tests, Australia started purposefully after the interval and thought they had a third try as Addo-Carr shrugged off a Lewis tackle to score, but it was disallowed for offside.
England then played like a side given a new lease of life. Suddenly the play was creative, high tempo and risky.
The partisan Headingley crowd responded, with fans from the rugby league heartland of Leeds showing their appreciation.
Australia were suddenly rattled. Melees broke out and golden boy Walsh claimed contact from an England knee.
But Australia are the number one team on the planet and reigning world champions for a reason. Another England error - Lewis adding to his bad day with a loose tackle - led directly to Grant touching down under the posts.
The final words had to go to Walsh, who has become a global star with his displays against England. He added the final two tries, taking his personal series tally to four and completing a scoreline to firmly put the home team in their place.