Kangaroos made to sweat before class tells and wounded England kiss Ashes goodbye | John Davidson Australia were well-matched in the first half of the second Test but outclassed their hosts after the break to clinch a 14th successive Ashes series

England 4 - 14 AustraliaFans arrived at Everton’s resplendent Hill Dickson Stadium to the sound of the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 hit, the lyrics “I’ve got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good night” reverberating around Liverpool’s docks. And boy was it for the Kangaroos, but only just.The green and gold won their 14th Ashes series in a row, the first since 2003, with a solid second-half response that decided the second Test in their favour. But a display for the ages from Australia – a routine or one-sided victory most expected – it was not. England played with fire, matching the Kangaroos and frustrating them at every stage in an eye-catching first half. But, as the last 55 years have told us, it was still Australia holding the trophy aloft.A minute in an all-in brawl erupted after Jez Litten and Harry Grant got involved in a scuffle. The result was Dom Young and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui being shown yellow cards. Nathan Cleary nailed the ensuing penalty. A minute later and another fracas erupted, this time involving George Williams and Grant.The home team’s best chance seemed to be to niggle, frustrate and get under the skin of Australia. It worked, Smith’s penalty goal tying it up at 2-2 after seven minutes. Reece Walsh threw a forward pass and England were camped on the tryline. Young went close to scoring in the 14th minute, but was forced into touch.Walsh had hit Young high in the try-saving tackle, however he escaped a yellow card. England had all the field position and possession, but did not make it pay. The Kangaroos looked sluggish and were forced into errors. In the 19th minute Williams dinked a little grubber in behind, Walsh fumbled it and Morgan Knowles got it down, but the video referee deemed it was not a try.The Kangaroos were under the pump. With a raucous crowd behind England they rose to the occasion. Australia went 4-2 ahead from another penalty goal, after Smithies dived at the knees of Cameron Munster, before Smith evened it with a penalty.Enter the magician Munster. The Storm star dummied his way over for the first try. Australia went 8-4 ahead and England could not respond. Five minutes later Tom Johnstone mishandled Cleary’s bomb, with Hudson Young scooping up the crumbs for the Kangaroos’ second try.The contest was as good as done. Australia switched gears and the Hill Dickinson Stadium mood went flat. Even when Walsh was sent to the sin-bin for a late shoulder charge on Young, England could not break down a 12-man defence. The Ashes were waved goodbye.All is not lost for the British game. Green shoots remain. This Test showed there is merit, promise and potential – not to mention an audience – in the sport’s birthplace. Nurture the roots, partner with the NRL and let rugby league flourish in Brisbane and Brighouse. Working together in the boardrooms and leaving the bitter rivalry out on the field has to be the way forward.