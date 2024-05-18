Crime Rudy Giuliani served with Arizona indictment at 80th birthday bash

So this is hilarious...<lol>

Talk about sticking it in and breaking it off. This is deserving though and further to the pathetic ending for Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani served with Arizona indictment at 80th birthday bash​

By Paradise Afshar, Kyung Lah and Shania Shelton, CNN
3 minute read
Published 2:19 PM EDT, Sat May 18, 2024





Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters on January 21, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters on January 21, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images/File
CNN —
Rudy Giuliani was served Friday with notice of his indictment related to an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona, according to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
“The final defendant was served moments ago,” Mayes, a Democrat, said in a post on X in which Giuliani is tagged. “@RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law.”

The summons is a formal notice that a defendant has been criminally charged and must appear before a judge. Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for Mayes, previously told CNN that the attorney general’s office had tried for weeks to locate Giuliani.
Caroline Wren, a GOP operative and adviser to Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, told CNN she was hosting Giuliani’s 80th birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening when the former New York City mayor was served.
An attendee of the party told CNN that Giuliani was served papers by two agents of the Arizona attorney general’s office in the late hours of the birthday bash. “They stormed him on his way out,” the attendee said, adding that “many of the guests were visibly upset.”
“The mayor was unfazed by the decision to try and embarrass him during his 80th birthday party. He enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people who love him—from all walks of life — and we look forward to full vindication soon,” said Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani.

 
