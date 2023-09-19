44nutman
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/19/rudy-giuliani-lawyer-trump-00116671
Why does everything Trump touch turn to shit?
I thought Trump had a $100,000 plate dinner to raise money for Drunkle Rudy. Rudy owes his attorneys 1.36 million, so 14 plates would have covered that and left Rudy with a little Vodka and Viagra money.
The funny part is Trump is sitting on a pile of cash he duped out of the Rubes, and he is not giving a single cent to help out Rudy.
As horny as Rudy is, maybe he can start doing grandpa porn.
