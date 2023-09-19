Crime Rudy G. is sued by his lawyers for not paying them.

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
22,173
Reaction score
22,021
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/19/rudy-giuliani-lawyer-trump-00116671

Why does everything Trump touch turn to shit?
I thought Trump had a $100,000 plate dinner to raise money for Drunkle Rudy. Rudy owes his attorneys 1.36 million, so 14 plates would have covered that and left Rudy with a little Vodka and Viagra money.
The funny part is Trump is sitting on a pile of cash he duped out of the Rubes, and he is not giving a single cent to help out Rudy.
As horny as Rudy is, maybe he can start doing grandpa porn.
 
Fake Doctor said:
"Why do you even care about this?" - about half this forum, and probably the op, when shit like this comes up about someone on the other side of the aisle
Click to expand...
70fa3338-064f-40cf-912e-6f3f280d58af_text.gif
 
44nutman said:
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/19/rudy-giuliani-lawyer-trump-00116671

Why does everything Trump touch turn to shit?
I thought Trump had a $100,000 plate dinner to raise money for Drunkle Rudy. Rudy owes his attorneys 1.36 million, so 14 plates would have covered that and left Rudy with a little Vodka and Viagra money.
The funny part is Trump is sitting on a pile of cash he duped out of the Rubes, and he is not giving a single cent to help out Rudy.
As horny as Rudy is, maybe he can start doing grandpa porn.
Click to expand...
You're assuming the money collected by Trump (I read somewhere only 7 people showed up lulz) would be handed to Rudy. I'm sure Trump snatched his upward of 50% cut before handing Rudy over the dinner's crumbs.
 
Rational Poster said:
70fa3338-064f-40cf-912e-6f3f280d58af_text.gif
Click to expand...
Nah, I think this is all worth talking about it. Some of you just don't like being reminded that you love to tell posters here about how it's not worth discussing this or that issue that is inconvenient to your side.

Rudy is politically important and worth discussion... Like Boebert's boob grab, Kyle Rittenhouse making political rounds, AoC's parking in a handicap stall, mom's for liberty, drag queen story hour, and all the other "irrelevant culture war bullshit," that I see frequently derided as being not worth discussion when someone doesn't like how it makes their side look.
 
Damien Karras said:
You're assuming the money collected by Trump (I read somewhere only 7 people showed up lulz) would be handed to Rudy. I'm sure Trump snatched his upward of 50% cut before handing Rudy over the dinner's crumbs.
Click to expand...
Trump took his fee. Then probably tacked on some service charges and rolled the expenses into Rudy's cut. Rudy probably left the dinner owing more money than when he went in.
 
Fake Doctor said:
Nah, I think this is all worth talking about it. Some of you just don't like being reminded that you love to tell posters here about how it's not worth discussing this or that issue that is inconvenient to your side.

Rudy is politically important and worth discussion... Like Boebert's boob grab, Kyle Rittenhouse making political rounds, AoC's parking in a handicap stall, mom's for liberty, drag queen story hour, and all the other "irrelevant culture war bullshit," that I see frequently derided as being not worth discussion when someone doesn't like how it makes their side look.
Click to expand...

If you think it's worth talking about why didn't you just talk about it instead of immediately doing this silly whatabout routine in the first post of the thread?
 
Rational Poster said:
If you think it's worth talking about why didn't you just talk about it instead of immediately doing this silly whatabout routine?
Click to expand...

Because I like watching the worst offenders of flooding threads with empty posts suddenly act all offended and laughably try and stand on principles it is blatantly clear they don't hold.
 
Fake Doctor said:
Because I like watching the worst offenders of flooding threads with empty posts suddenly act all offended and laughably try and stand on principles it is blatantly clear they don't hold.
Click to expand...

<Dany07>

Do you even believe this shit? No one else does.
 
Fake Doctor said:
Nah, I think this is all worth talking about it. Some of you just don't like being reminded that you love to tell posters here about how it's not worth discussing this or that issue that is inconvenient to your side.

Rudy is politically important and worth discussion... Like Boebert's boob grab, Kyle Rittenhouse making political rounds, AoC's parking in a handicap stall, mom's for liberty, drag queen story hour, and all the other "irrelevant culture war bullshit," that I see frequently derided as being not worth discussion when someone doesn't like how it makes their side look.
Click to expand...
Who, precisely, is "inconvenient" for "our" side?

You can say what you want but to me, Rittenhouse was irrelevant the moment the verdict was read. End of story as far as I was concerned. Now he's just a useful idiot for the likes of you to trot out for show. Culture war bullshit may be stupid as fuck but it's not irrelevant like that tool.

Please do regale us of all things concerning "how it makes their side look". Like whom and how does it look exactly?

This is hilarious. Please continue dancing for us, Jo-Jo.
 
Andy Capp said:
Who, precisely, is "inconvenient" for "our" side?

You can say what you want but to me, Rittenhouse was irrelevant the moment the verdict was read. End of story as far as I was concerned. Now he's just a useful idiot for the likes of you to trot out for show. Culture war bullshit may be stupid as fuck but it's not irrelevant like that tool.

Please do regale us of all things concerning "how it makes their side look". Like whom and how does it look exactly?

This is hilarious. Please continue dancing for us, Jo-Jo.
Click to expand...

Don't you have a post of mine you should keep hiding the hell away from, or did enough time from it pass that your balls grew back to henpeck at me a bit?

Edit: Sorry, going to bail on this thread before I get reported to one of our upstanding mods who just won't tolerate people coming into a thread and going off topic.
 
Last edited:
Title mentions Rudy. First two sentences mention Trump. TDS is real leftards!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Law Giuliani sued by his accountant
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer
MicroBrew
Social Mike Lindell is broke. His lawyers resign en masse cause he owes them millions
6 7 8
Replies
157
Views
4K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,105
Messages
54,974,812
Members
174,535
Latest member
Scaredhomie

Share this page

Back
Top