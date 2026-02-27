Ruben Castillo passed away at 68 years old

M

Mujeriego

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 5, 2023
Messages
2,540
Reaction score
2,188
Chicano legend at 67-10-2 passed away yesterday at 68 years old.

Never won a World Championship in his 4 attempts but I think he should be up there with the top guys that never won one.
He was 43-0 when he first lost to Arguello for his World Title and his next 3 attempts were against Salvador Sanchez, Juan Laporte, and Julio Cesar Chavez. 3 of those guys are all time greats.

Wonder why they never made Ruben Castillo vs Bobby Chacon. Seems like it would've made sense

RIP
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,100
Messages
58,482,249
Members
176,050
Latest member
Krazy Kash Patel

Share this page

Back
Top