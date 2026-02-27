Ruben Castillo passed away at 68 years old

Chicano legend at 67-10-2 passed away yesterday at 68 years old.
Never won a World Championship in his 4 attempts but I think he should be up there with the top guys that never won one.
He was 43-0 when he first lost to Arguello for his World Title and his next 3 attempts were against Salvador Sanchez, Juan Laporte, and Julio Cesar Chavez. 3 of those guys are all time greats.
Wonder why they never made Ruben Castillo vs Bobby Chacon. Seems like it would've made sense
RIP
Never won a World Championship in his 4 attempts but I think he should be up there with the top guys that never won one.
He was 43-0 when he first lost to Arguello for his World Title and his next 3 attempts were against Salvador Sanchez, Juan Laporte, and Julio Cesar Chavez. 3 of those guys are all time greats.
Wonder why they never made Ruben Castillo vs Bobby Chacon. Seems like it would've made sense
RIP