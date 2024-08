let's not get carried away.



he is a decent counter striker that is patient, throws efficient and doesnt waste much energy. but he is also kinda 1-dimensional. i would like to see him in a 5 round fight with someone who is not a brawler and has more tools. rozenstruijk has been in the UFC for quite some time, so curious if he has evolved. from what I saw last saturday, he fights the same as he always has and that's not really top contender material (yet)