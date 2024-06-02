Rozenstruik is the only HW that managed to block the first Takedown attempt from Almeida

J

justmark

White Belt
@White
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
42
Reaction score
93
That's how bad are those supposed "decorated wrestlers" of HW division.
 
There are decorated wrestlers at heavyweight?
 
justmark said:
That's how bad are those supposed "decorated wrestlers" of HW division.
Click to expand...


I think you’re selling Almeida short here, he’s ragdolled guys at LHW and MW too. Dudes very skilled and only getting better.


Not to mention, at least the wrestler fended off the first choke attempts whereas Roze just got steamrolled in like a minute.
 
Fact Checker said:
I think you’re selling Almeida short here, he’s ragdolled guys at LHW and MW too. Dudes very skilled and only getting better.


Not to mention, at least the wrestler fended off the first choke attempts whereas Roze just got steamrolled in like a minute.
Click to expand...
I'm talking about wrestling here not bjj... as I mentioned in the opening post.
 
justmark said:
I'm talking about wrestling here not bjj... as I mentioned in the opening post.
Click to expand...


Got you.

There’s also the fact that Almeida has gotten significantly bigger in the past year, especially since dropping the ball against Blaydes. He looks like he’s putting on some solid mass.

He came in the low 220’s against Roze, and he was in the 240’s against Romanov looking quite dense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,375
Messages
55,626,964
Members
174,858
Latest member
Lucl

Share this page

Back
Top