Rozenstruick body punches were really nice, you don't really see in mma something like this

I don't understand why people are mad that Gaziev quit on the stool... How many more of those body punches was he supposed to take? He probably pissed blood after the fight. Also he went 1/7 on takedowns attempts, he clearly could not do anything to rozenstruick, so why ruin his own career by taking even more punishment? Gaziv has great wrestling and striking, he will be back, it just wasn't his night and he needs a bit more experience.