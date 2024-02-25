Royval shows up to interview unable to walk: “I felt the knee pop in the first round on missed kick”

Fact Checker
He’s on right now with Chiesa and Sanko… he came out with his knee completely wrapped had to be assisted to his chair.
Says he almost couldn’t put any weight on it through the fight but just pushed through. Man that’s impressive.
Moreno really shot himself in the foot not pressuring a compromised fighter.
