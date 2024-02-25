Royval shows up to interview unable to walk: “I felt the knee pop in the first round on missed kick”

Fact Checker

Fact Checker

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 23, 2022
Messages
2,378
Reaction score
6,573
He’s on right now with Chiesa and Sanko… he came out with his knee completely wrapped had to be assisted to his chair.

Says he almost couldn’t put any weight on it through the fight but just pushed through. Man that’s impressive.



Moreno really shot himself in the foot not pressuring a compromised fighter.
 
Question said:
Yair and Moreno both showed some poor fight IQ tonight against compromised opponents IMO.
Click to expand...


Bro that’s so trippy but FACTS!

Ortega told Olivi he almost quit immediately because of the pain but his cornerman yelled at him to not even think about it, so he thugged it out.

Explains him being so uncoordinated in the first round.
 
Objectively Correct said:
It baffles me whenever I see fighters fight through serious injuries. The minds of these madmen need to be studied what the fuck. If my knee popped, I'd stop, curse and pray. Respect.
Click to expand...
Adrenaline is a hell of a drug. I got stabbed in the face and chased after the guy for a mile when I was 19, it just keeps you going in the mode you chose, fight or flight.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
Royval and Ortega both being American's with Mexican heritage fighting against Mexican's they've lost 2 before by shoulder injury fighting through injured legs and winning heavily behind cardio and heart is crazy.... you can't write this shit.
Click to expand...
Pretty sure Royval is Filipino, no?
 
Royval got some insane cardio to go hard like that in 7k elevation. Dude is a machine. If he had power, he'd smesh everyone.
 
Objectively Correct said:
It baffles me whenever I see fighters fight through serious injuries. The minds of these madmen need to be studied what the fuck. If my knee popped, I'd stop, curse and pray. Respect.
Click to expand...
Well

You saw how emotional he was when he went out there. I can tell you the thought of quitting didnt enter his mind. He still planned on winning,rather than just going the distance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval II (Mexico City)
Replies
17
Views
224
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,436
Messages
55,145,647
Members
174,639
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top