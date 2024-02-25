Royval needs some damn power

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 48-32
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,713
Reaction score
8,805
And I'm not talking about the power you're born with. I'm referring to the power you get from your technique. He doesn't sit down on any of his power punches and turn his hip into it. I get what he's trying to do and stylistically he's a volume guy but that wrinkle in his game, where when he times the counter or sets up his cross with his numerous feints, having a nice power cross there to land changes everything. He would be such a better fighter. Salute to both men though. Good scrap. I scored it for Royval also. Very close though.
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
And I'm not talking about the power you're born with. I'm referring to the power you get from your technique. He doesn't sit down on any of his power punches and turn his hip into it. I get what he's trying to do and stylistically he's a volume guy but that wrinkle in his game, where when he times the counter or sets up his cross with his numerous feints, having a nice power cross there to land changes everything. He would be such a better fighter. Salute to both men though. Good scrap. I scored it for Royval also. Very close though.
Click to expand...
He fought like 5 weeks ago gotta give him credit for that. And pantoja could only hold him down too. Royval is the best flyweight around honestly.
 
If he were losing alot I would agree, but the last thing you want to do is try to change the formula when it's working

It's not like Flyweight is full of KO artists
 
Hard to sit down on a punch when a flyweight is running away from you
 
Yeah he's got a Diaz style but it's hard to gas people out with volume at 125.
 
welcometohavoc said:
If he were losing alot I would agree, but the last thing you want to do is try to change the formula when it's working
Click to expand...

So you're saying he should become stagnant and not improve his punching technique? In reality, almost every fighter continuously tries to improve throughout their career.
 
welcometohavoc said:
If he were losing alot I would agree, but the last thing you want to do is try to change the formula when it's working

It's not like Flyweight is full of KO artists
Click to expand...
Lucky for him. Figgy would probably knock royvals head off
 
You either have power or you don't. Yeah technique can improve but not a lot.. Plus it's too late for Royval to change his style. He has zero sting on those punches.. Some of these female fighters definitely hit harder than him lol
 
RockyLockridge said:
He fought like 5 weeks ago gotta give him credit for that. And pantoja could only hold him down too. Royval is the best flyweight around honestly.
Click to expand...
Pantoja beat the shit out of him and only held him down after gassing.
Royval has unmatched cardio but his defence is horrible and he even ate some big shots tonight when Moreno was gassed.

At regular altitude Pantoja should still be the favourite.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,430
Messages
55,145,154
Members
174,638
Latest member
livershotKO

Share this page

Back
Top