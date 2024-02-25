Royval needs some damn power

The Legendary Scarface
@Black
Apr 5, 2019
6,713
8,805
And I'm not talking about the power you're born with. I'm referring to the power you get from your technique. He doesn't sit down on any of his power punches and turn his hip into it. I get what he's trying to do and stylistically he's a volume guy but that wrinkle in his game, where when he times the counter or sets up his cross with his numerous feints, having a nice power cross there to land changes everything. He would be such a better fighter. Salute to both men though. Good scrap. I scored it for Royval also. Very close though.