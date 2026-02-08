Royler Gracie Seminar March 14th, 10am-1pm at Delaware Jiujitsu, Chadds Ford, PA

DJJ1
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 63
- Reaction score
- 17
Seminar with 8th degree coral belt Royler Gracie on March 14th,, 2026 from 10am-1pm. Open to adults and kids, all gyms, all belt levels, with advance registration only.
This seminar will feature both self defense and sport techniques, time for questions and answers, individual and group pictures.
Don't miss your chance to share the mat with a legend and learn from the source.
Info/registration contact jay@delawarejiujitsu,com
This seminar will feature both self defense and sport techniques, time for questions and answers, individual and group pictures.
Don't miss your chance to share the mat with a legend and learn from the source.
Info/registration contact jay@delawarejiujitsu,com