Media Royce Gracie on the JRE

Is Joe's deal with Spotify over? I keep seeing the full show released on youtube.
 
moosaev said:
Is Joe's deal with Spotify over? I keep seeing the full show released on youtube.
I swear I thought he extended the deal, but maybe not? Or perhaps he's allowed to do both now similar to other podcasts?
 
moosaev said:
Is Joe's deal with Spotify over? I keep seeing the full show released on youtube.
He extended it. Maybe just was able to negotiate being able to post to YouTube in full form as well this time around
 
Question said:
I swear I thought he extended the deal, but maybe not? Or perhaps he's allowed to do both now similar to other podcasts?
I know he gave Spotify heartache for some of the stuff he said, so maybe they didn't. I dunno why they pay him all that money if he isn't exclusive to them.
 
Dorkman said:
He extended it. Maybe just was able to negotiate being able to post to YouTube in full form as well this time around
this doesn't make sense though. Why would anyone sign up to spotify to listen to JRE if they can just use Youtube,
 
the Gracies and Joe Rogan.... the two things that make me hate Jiu-Jitsu and MMA the most.
<RomeroSalute>
 
moosaev said:
this doesn't make sense though. Why would anyone sign up to spotify to listen to JRE if they can just use Youtube,
Maybe they're paying him significantly less on the new deal? Wouldn't make sense to pay him the same money, but could still make sense to pay him some.
 
The one question Rogan won't ask is why he felt the need to go full juicer against Sakuraba. One of the weirdest moments in the history of MMA. If there was a dude who I would've said wouldn't take steroids, it was Royce. It was one of those moments where I thought well f$ck, everyone's an asshole. Royce is human, but damn it sure was disappointing.
 
moosaev said:
Is Joe's deal with Spotify over? I keep seeing the full show released on youtube.
I stopped my subscription to Spotify because of him. Because Neil Young wouldn't have his music on the same platform as Rogan, and actually withdrew all of it (except maybe some CSN&Y stuff he probably didn't really have full rights on, I don't remember.)
 
