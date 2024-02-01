Roy Nelson said Big Nog had metal plates in his face

Wilmer Digreux
And he ended up breaking his hands on Nogs metal plates. He says he thinks he had them since that truck accident when Nog was a kid. Which would mean he had them throughout his whole career.
Maybe I'm out of the loop but I never heard that before. Idk if that's true or not, but it seems like that shouldn't be legal.
Have you guys heard about that before? And if it's true, should that even be allowed?
