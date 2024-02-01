Roy Nelson said Big Nog had metal plates in his face

And he ended up breaking his hands on Nogs metal plates. He says he thinks he had them since that truck accident when Nog was a kid. Which would mean he had them throughout his whole career.

Maybe I'm out of the loop but I never heard that before. Idk if that's true or not, but it seems like that shouldn't be legal.

Have you guys heard about that before? And if it's true, should that even be allowed?




 
That would make it easier to break the bone around said "metal plates".
 
I mean if he had to have the plates put in to keep his skull from being deformed, there's not much that they could do about that, other than ban him from competing.

But I don't know if there's even a rule stipulation regarding such things.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I mean if he had to have the plates put in to keep his skull from being deformed, there's not much that they could do about that, other than ban him from competing.

But I don't know if there's even a rule stipulation regarding such things.
So... you can fight with a metal face? I'm thinking that doesn't make a lot of sense. Everyone that ever fought him would have a broken hand. Unless you have information that he does.

His childhood accident damaged his ribs and liver, which is why he has the scar. I have never heard anything about him having a metal face.
 
So we should ban fighters who have sustained injuries such that they require metal implants?

Where does that begin and end? Plates in arms, legs, screws holding things together, metal isn't exactly uncommon in orthopedics, and having to deal with the recovery, arthritis, and other shit that goes with orthopedic surgery and implants aren't exactly giving competitive advantages.

"PAY FIGHTERS MORE!..."

"... unless they got metal holding them together, fuck those guys"
 
Metal plates or not breaking your hand on somebody's face is insane. Would having metal plates even benefit Nog though? It's not like the guys who beat him weren't hitting him hard in fear of breaking their hands.
 
Levi_ said:
Metal plates in his face?<45>

That explains a lot about the time I got to meet Big Nog. He kept asking me over and over if my name was John Conor.
The T-800 was looking for Sarah though. The T-1000 looking for John was liquid metal. Joke fail! Better luck next time.
And oof for the people liking the post, talk about mouthbreathers! No independent thought!
 
