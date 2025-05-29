Media Roy Jones Jr. Willing to Help Ilia Topuria Prepare for UFC 317 Bout vs. Charles Oliveira

Roy-Jones.jpg

Roy Jones Jr. is willing to help Ilia Topuria perfect his striking technique ahead of his lightweight debut.



Topuria, a former featherweight champion, will move up to 155 pounds to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap in the UFC 317 headliner on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While “El Matador” is known for his knockout power, Jones Jr. believes he could help the Georgian-Spaniard build upon the skills he already possesses.

“I would make a lot of difference [to Ilia Topuria’s camp for Charles Oliveira] because I teach how to get the most out of the striking, how to stay set while you're doing it,” Jones Jr. told Prime Casino.

"Because in MMA you gotta always be set because guys can take your legs out, but the way I fight you always stay set, so I think what I teach would be advantageous to anybody who chose to indulge in it and get what I really teach.”

The 56-year-old Jones Jr. compiled a 66-10 boxing record while holding world championships in four different weight classes. He fought as recently as 2023, losing a majority decision to former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis at Gamebred Boxing 4 before stopping Robert Wilmote in the seventh round of an exhibition later that year.

Though Jones Jr. is known for his exploits in the Sweet Science, he believes his acumen can translate to other combat sports, as well.

“[I understand] the mechanics of all boxing, all fighting, not just boxing, all arts of fighting,” he said. “[I understand] the mechanics of MMA totally well and totally understand what's necessary and what's not necessary to make you a better fighter.”

I believe Topuria can knock Roy Jones Jr. out at this point, so how can he possibly help?
 
HuskySamoan said:
I can knock Freddie Roach out. I guess I should be coaching at Wildcard.
Click to expand...
You're shamelessly comparing apples with oranges and pretend it's normal. Freddie Roach is one of the best boxing coaches of all times. It's a well-known fact. What credentials does Roy Jones Jr. has as a coach?
 
alchemy said:
You're shamelessly comparing apples with oranges and pretend it's normal. Freddie Roach is one of the best boxing coaches of all times. It's a well-known fact. What credentials does Roy Jones Jr. has as a coach?
Click to expand...
You honestly feel like RJJ couldn't help Topuria!?
 
