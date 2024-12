A very underappreciated guy in modern day. His goal was to be Jackson from the movie Bloodsport and for a long time he succeeded. He probably could have been much more successful in MMA if he actually stuck to a gameplan and utilized the rest of his game instead of just winging right hands but he was like one of those "chubby comedian" types whose physical ailments became his trademark. This made him popular... but also shortened his career a lot because he became way too easy to figure out.



A disciplined, in shape Roy Nelson at 205 would have been incredibly dangerous. He actually had a very good ground game which basically went unutilized for 99% of his career after joining the UFC. That combined with power, an iron chin, and a low centre of gravity would have been a deadly combo. He likely needed a change of camps to unlock his potential but still... he was a memorable fighter and definitely a Just Bleed warrior.



Also, an underrated aspect of his career is how many times he was screwed by either judges/referees. The stand-up in his Arlovski fight has got to be the worst you will EVER see in your life and it completely altered the fight. The Monson decision is one of the worst robberies you'll see as well which prevented Roy from having a long win streak and potentially getting to the UFC without having to go through TUF (which was already ridiculous considering he was an IFL champion).