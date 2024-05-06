Rousey's lies getting debunked

why does anyone even need to debunk her bullshit though? everyone knows it's bullshit. i don't know anyone who bought into all of this "i had a million concussions while in UFC" excuse. what's wild is that she brought that shit up and all it did was remind everyone "oh yeah, you got slept twice in embarrassing fashion and then when it was your turn to hold the L you cried into a purple pillow because you were too humiliated to accept it"