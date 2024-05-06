Rousey's lies getting debunked

2004 account

2004 account

For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
Joined
Apr 29, 2018
Messages
12,405
Reaction score
15,865


This video debunks Rouseys lie about going into fights concussed and it affecting her performance.

Ronda is also getting massive blowback for her recent interviews and her book.

Even Jimmy Smith came out with a new video with more testimonials about Ronda just being a horrible person in general.



Sherdoggy simpletons will probably defend her, making it about the haters and not the fact she brought it unto herself.

I for one respected ronda for being a fighter but she lacks sportsmanship and is a bit entitled.
 
She’s a narcissist. Those people will lie to make themselves look better. They have very low self esteem.
 
why does anyone even need to debunk her bullshit though? everyone knows it's bullshit. i don't know anyone who bought into all of this "i had a million concussions while in UFC" excuse. what's wild is that she brought that shit up and all it did was remind everyone "oh yeah, you got slept twice in embarrassing fashion and then when it was your turn to hold the L you cried into a purple pillow because you were too humiliated to accept it"
 
Look at all the nobodies trying to get their name attached to the Great Rowdy One.
 
why is his version of the story supposedly truer than hers?
 
maybe she was concussed based on her habit of lying. she seems to burn bridges wherever she goes. she's made her money though..... she can easily fuck off and be left alone the rest of her life.
 
2004 account said:
Sherdoggy simpletons will probably defend her, making it about the haters and not the fact she brought it unto herself.
Click to expand...
For a 2004 account (or should I say 2018) you don't sound particularly up on what is going on. Everyone here already hates Rousey and you aren't saying anything new. We all already commented on the last video made about her.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,721
Messages
55,511,688
Members
174,803
Latest member
Derik

Share this page

Back
Top