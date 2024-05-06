Rousey's lies getting debunked

2004 account
For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
This video debunks Rouseys lie about going into fights concussed and it affecting her performance.
Ronda is also getting massive blowback for her recent interviews and her book.
Even Jimmy Smith came out with a new video with more testimonials about Ronda just being a horrible person in general.
Sherdoggy simpletons will probably defend her, making it about the haters and not the fact she brought it unto herself.
I for one respected ronda for being a fighter but she lacks sportsmanship and is a bit entitled.