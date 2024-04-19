I wasn't following MMA in the Ronda Rousey era, and have been going and rewatching her fights. I just finished watching Ronda v Meisha 2, and damn, that was a great fight for 2 and a bit rounds. Lots of action, great grappling sequences by both but especially Ronda with her incredible Judo. Lots of fun throws, its hectic while it lasts on the feet and it shows that they dislike each other through their fight styles.



Give it a rewatch, its good fun.

