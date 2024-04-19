Rewatch Rousey vs Tate 2 was great while it lasted

Chael_Sonnen

Chael_Sonnen

I'm the reason Waldo is hiding.
@Black
Joined
Jun 15, 2019
Messages
5,951
Reaction score
9,512
I wasn't following MMA in the Ronda Rousey era, and have been going and rewatching her fights. I just finished watching Ronda v Meisha 2, and damn, that was a great fight for 2 and a bit rounds. Lots of action, great grappling sequences by both but especially Ronda with her incredible Judo. Lots of fun throws, its hectic while it lasts on the feet and it shows that they dislike each other through their fight styles.

Give it a rewatch, its good fun.
 
You can see the problems with Ronda's game in general however, Meisha initiating the takedowns over and over was painful to watch. Poor fight IQ by Tate.
 
Last edited:
EndlessCritic said:
Ronda's entire run was special. She was a spectacular fighter, and she only lost to two elite fighters in their primes.
Click to expand...
I dont care what anyone says, the way she won some of those fights was awesome. I'll never say she's a once in a lifetime blah blah blah. But her fights, win or lose - always delivered.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,666
Messages
55,432,909
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top