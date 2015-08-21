Rousey Vs Holm is first fight Rousey ever at disadvantage

On the feet and in size/reach. Tate/Zingano both have solid standup relative to the division but Rousey would have no fear sitting in the pocket with either. Holm has been boring in the UFC but she also hasn't been in trouble or pressured. What she is doing is fighting exactly how I would expect a 34 year old fighter to fight. Not taking chances because she knows there is only enough time left in her career for one shot at the top. I really believe in this fight she is going to try to open up and aggressively counter Ronda when she moves forward. Still a slim chance for her to win but remember that good footwork is an effective way to avoid the takedown. How many times did we see guys rush Machida only to see him side step or time a punch perfectly? Now would I be surprised if this is another dominating performance by Ronda? No, but I think the write off of Holm as having no chance is mistaken. If there is ever a fight to take 800-1000:1 odds on, this is it.
 
I think Holm could take this, she trains at jacksons, is a much better striker, taller, longer and more battle tested, look for RRR to use her Judo and Subs in this one.
 
I disagree, Ronda has a big, big, advantage in the grappling area if Ronda can clinch with her game over.
 
Holm has a puncher's chance. Once it hits the ground, it's over. I don't care if Holm grapples with Jon Jones, in training.
 
I think Holm could take this, she trains at jacksons, is a much better striker, taller, longer and more battle tested, look for RRR to use her Judo and Subs in this one.
You could be right but nothing surprises me with Ronda at this point. She has KO power in her hands and her knees now. I'm telling you if she hit Holm in the earhole with that same shot she hit Bethe with its nighty night.
 
And so it begins: the nonsensical hype.

"I think she has a chance!"

No. She doesn't

Honda by domination
 
Julia Budd had an advantage in size/reach and in the standup on paper.
 
And so it begins: the nonsensical hype.

"I think she has a chance!"

No. She doesn't

Honda by domination
Be honest, you know how these fights always end. Honda by domination.
 
she could not even finish Pennington!!!!!!!

Holm will get finished in Round 1


























I have zero doubts
 
i can't see how one would say holm has a chance unless he is being paid to say it.
 
False. A quick check on her stats show her at 67" reach.
Well I assumed she would have more reach because she's taller but she is still taller/larger and has better striking credentials than Ronda.
 
i can't see how one would say holm has a chance unless he is being paid to say it.
Yeah the UFC pays guys because they really need to make sure all Sherdoggers order the fight when Ronda is pulling over 1 million buys against Bethe Correia.
 
False. A quick check on her stats show her at 67" reach.
I read your post in this guys voice.

th
 
No she really doesn't have a chance.

Holm doesn't really have fight ending power to threaten Ronda or to deter her from rushing in and throwing bombs like she did against Coreia. She might be a better overall striker but anyone who thinks this fight will be kept at a distance where Holm can pot shot her way to a decision victory is absolutely insane.

Ronda wins and wins impressively once again. Ronda by KO or SUB Round 1 depending on how she wants to take it. She might want to prove a point and KO the 'better striker' or just embarrass her by throwing her to the ground and ripping her arm off immediately.

I don't care if she trains at Jackson's that simply won't matter. How the hell is Holm more 'battle tested'? I can't believe people keep hyping Ronda's next opponent as the one to change things.

Holm has ZERO plausible paths to victory.
 
Holm doesn't even have a punchers chance....she is a point fighter basically, has nothing on her punches.
 
Only if Ronda starts trying to clown Holm like The Spider. If she's smart and focused like she always is Holm has zero chance here.
 
i can't see how one would say holm has a chance unless he is being paid to say it.
She's a better and more experienced striker, she does almost everything better then Ronda standing. Dont expect KO's from her because she has a very different style then Ronda. And she has 100% tdd so far, if she can defend the takedowns and clinches from Ronda which she was shown to do so far she has a shot to win this one. In addition, she has one of the best coaching staffs getting her ready for this fight.

I think Ronda is the fav here, if she gets her in a bad position on the ground she will have a big advantage. And even though IMO Holm is the better stand up fighter, Ronda can still make it competitive standing no question.

All that considered, Ronda is the clear fav and should win but Holm has a chance here. If anything a decision, but that will be tough to beat Ronda over a course of 5 rounds. I give her a 25% chance.
 
Oh my god, im not buying any of this shit.
 
