Rousey Vs Holm is first fight Rousey ever at disadvantage

On the feet and in size/reach. Tate/Zingano both have solid standup relative to the division but Rousey would have no fear sitting in the pocket with either. Holm has been boring in the UFC but she also hasn't been in trouble or pressured. What she is doing is fighting exactly how I would expect a 34 year old fighter to fight. Not taking chances because she knows there is only enough time left in her career for one shot at the top. I really believe in this fight she is going to try to open up and aggressively counter Ronda when she moves forward. Still a slim chance for her to win but remember that good footwork is an effective way to avoid the takedown. How many times did we see guys rush Machida only to see him side step or time a punch perfectly? Now would I be surprised if this is another dominating performance by Ronda? No, but I think the write off of Holm as having no chance is mistaken. If there is ever a fight to take 800-1000:1 odds on, this is it.