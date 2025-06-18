Rountree vs Hill is a hilarious physique discrepancy

Hill is one of the pudgiest looking fighters to have graced us outside of the HW division.

4y5ygdvewp7f1.jpeg
 
True, but Hill is also a lot taller and has longer reach.
True, but I think Jiri and Poatan have exposed Hill's main issue which is a lack of mobility and footwork and an unvaried offense.

Hill used to have a decent physique. Its obvious he could and should make 185 he looks like shit
Yea, I don't get what happened, since he was already getting tubbier before the achilles injury but was in good shape when he first got signed.
Jamahal_Hill.jpg

aaca1-16872156903696-1920.jpg
 
