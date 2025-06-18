Rountree vs Hill is a hilarious physique discrepancy

WoozyFailGuy
Hill is one of the pudgiest looking fighters to have graced us outside of the HW division.
Khalluminati
But then he was matched up with Poatan and that fight was a physique difference for sure.Same with Hill when he was matched up against Santos...
Physique don't mean shit.
One of these guys used to be 300 pounds and probably started sweating when he peeled an orange. Guess which
Actually it does mean something. Haven't you noticed it's the tubby ones that are extremely durable?Same with Hill when he was matched up against Santos...
Physique don't mean shit.
Actually it does mean something. Haven't you noticed it's the tubby ones that are extremely durable?
A lot at the top are pansexual freemasons, like CoGar liking men's feet on Twitter.
True, but I think Jiri and Poatan have exposed Hill's main issue which is a lack of mobility and footwork and an unvaried offense.True, but Hill is also a lot taller and has longer reach.
Yea, I don't get what happened, since he was already getting tubbier before the achilles injury but was in good shape when he first got signed.Hill used to have a decent physique. Its obvious he could and should make 185 he looks like shit
[Fedor, Vovchanchyn and Cormier enter the chat]Actually it does mean something. Haven't you noticed it's the tubby ones that are extremely durable?
This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.[Fedor, Vovchanchyn and Cormier enter the chat]
lol there was a time where you could say that non-ironicallyThis is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.