Dirty Frank
SHERMANO
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2021
- Messages
- 10,380
- Reaction score
- 16,768
I doubt he can outgun Poatan but I love me some Khalil Rountree. Vicious as heck but totally softspoken outside the cage.
Showed real self-control not following up with what seemed to be Zeus' thunderbolt of a strike (posed like was about to smite the poor dude).
Seeing Smith get pummeled again and again is a guilty pleasure of mine as well.
Showed real self-control not following up with what seemed to be Zeus' thunderbolt of a strike (posed like was about to smite the poor dude).
Seeing Smith get pummeled again and again is a guilty pleasure of mine as well.