I can't wait for this fight. Roundtree is a beast, but if you watch the fight again Dustin Jacoby iirc was getting the better of him in some exchanges and Jacoby got lit up by Alex. Khalil will have to really throw Alex off with his gameplan and mix it up maybe by attempting some TDs. I have to lean with Pereira by TKO at 205, I just don't see anyone at his level stand up wise.