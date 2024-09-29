Rewatch Rountree vs. Anthony Smith

I doubt he can outgun Poatan but I love me some Khalil Rountree. Vicious as heck but totally softspoken outside the cage.
Showed real self-control not following up with what seemed to be Zeus' thunderbolt of a strike (posed like was about to smite the poor dude).
Seeing Smith get pummeled again and again is a guilty pleasure of mine as well.

 
I can't wait for this fight. Roundtree is a beast, but if you watch the fight again Dustin Jacoby iirc was getting the better of him in some exchanges and Jacoby got lit up by Alex. Khalil will have to really throw Alex off with his gameplan and mix it up maybe by attempting some TDs. I have to lean with Pereira by TKO at 205, I just don't see anyone at his level stand up wise.
 
He already hurt Smith yet he is taking time? Hope Roundtree realizes that he is slower than Pereira. He shouldnt be doing the same if ever he hurt Pereira.

But even so, I think his boxing skill is far from Pereira's.
 
I hope pereira knocks khalil out and everyone pretending khalil is top 5 worthy can shut up
 
He's had some amazing performances where you think he's reached the next level and then his next fight, he looks like he did 2 fights ago. He's hard to predict. I kinda feel like we are going to say Poatan try his wrestling in this one.
 
Do you think pereira is a better striker than marcin prachnio and Dustin jacoby? If you do, then he doesn’t need to wrestle rountree
 
