I like Khalil, but he hasn't earned "put some on respect on my name" narrative. He's getting an opportunity that pretty much everyone knows he hasn't earned. His best win is over a relatively washed Anthony Smith. The UFC is using him as canon fodder before a potential HW fight for Alex.



That being said, I do think Khalil is more dangerous than some people think. But he hasn't earned the respect he's talking about. That could change after this weekend.