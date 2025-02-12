  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Round bowl toilets are sexist!

How can anyone still have these round toilets in their home or business?

th_PR-NCS800-801.jpg


I'm a grown man!
I have the ass off a grown man!
I have the dick and balls of a grown man (or at least a large child)

How can you expect me to use this thing? I swear I'm tempted to pull an Andre and shit in the tub!

Elongated bowls should be mandatory!
 
American fat people problems. I too have the same issue but it's because I am 480 lbs of muscle and 8'4. My penis is like the size of 3 monster cans stacked on top of each other.
 
Better than when people used to put those cushions around the toilet lid, making the space for your ass smaller.
 
Just shit in the sink like a pimp.
Of course they are, and totally racist for toilet xeno-supremacy-isms.


<YeahOKJen>

 
