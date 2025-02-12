Round bowl toilets are sexist!

Fedorgasm
How can anyone still have these round toilets in their home or business?
I'm a grown man!
I have the ass off a grown man!
I have the dick and balls of a grown man (or at least a large child)
How can you expect me to use this thing? I swear I'm tempted to pull an Andre and shit in the tub!
Elongated bowls should be mandatory!
