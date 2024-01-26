Rough biker/country bars where fights break out, like you see in movies

Like the one you see in the opening of Terminator 2, or the old road house movie. Do places like that actually exist in real life or is it just some thing they like to put in movies because it looks cool? Kinda like how movies used to always have gangs of punks that would try to kill people and stuff even though punks never really got down like that. I'm just asking because I'm in my thirties and I don't think I've ever seen a bar in real life that had a bunch of motorcycle gangs or rednecks trying to act tough and harass people and stuff.
 
Usually see a lot of Hells Angel's down the street from my house on weekends. During the weekdays not so much. I never heard of any trouble happening there though
 
I was snowmobiling, and it was brutal cold, probably -30F. Stopped at a bar at like 11am to warm up, and the bartender let us in even though they normally open at noon.

This was a Native American bar on a reservation in northern Wisconsin. The bar stools were bolted down, and the mirror behind the bar was plastic.....and I thought that was odd.

At 11:45 the bartender told us to leave, because the locals would be there in about 15 minutes and if you are in "their" bar before they were they will kill you.
 
Yeah sure. People get killed for being in a bar at noon in the USA. Totally believe it.
 
I have played in bands that played a few biker bars.

Usually real rough and tough on the outside and full of a bunch of big old teddy bears on the inside.

Great experiences and good folks in my encounters.
 
Those kinds of bars definitely exist here in California, there are gang controlled bars all over the place here in Oakland and Stockton and everywhere in between but theyre not all controlled by white people like youre talking about in the movies, us Browns got our fair share of them also
 
I've not been to any in the US but I've been in a bunch of biker bars around Europe and never had any problems.

All the fights I've seen have happened in nightclubs and rougher small town pubs.
 
Small town it's an occurrence, did door work for years and would have trouble like that every so often. With marines or with gypsies. Maybe once or twice a year it would be a brawl. Door staff back to back, making me misty eyed thinking about it, put me back in coach!
 
But there are fights? I mean.. does anybody actually go there to pick a fight against the house?
 
it happens my bro
ive seen the opposite of the famous scene from bronx tale. a club that was freqquented with a midwestern chapter of high repute. an ital kid talking shit got sent out on a stretcher

also i didnt see this but the story was fmaous in my neighborhood. same place some one took the nqame of the club in vain and was punished that very night. rumor was that they took pieces of the offender as trinkets
 
I got stuck on North Shore of Oahu on Super Bowl Sunday a few years back. No one was there except me until about 30 Hells Angels pulled up right before the game started. Literally me and the Hells Angles and the bartender. No one gave me any shit.
 
Its been about 15 years since my bar hopping days but there was absolutely fights and chaos at these bars every weekend, a lot of it started or finished by me, my cousins and my uncles lol
Plenty of times we were right in the middle of bar brawl scenes just like you see in the movies, you knew there was most likely gonna be violence and negativity when you headed out to spots like that, a bunch of drug dealers, gang members and just general angry misfits all crammed together and hopped up on drugs and alcohol, it was just the dumb life we were living at the time, thankfully I've grown since then
 
In the movies it's always bikers or cowboys that start fights in bars, but I've only been to 2 really rough bars and they were both Mexican bars. My dad worked as a bouncer at one of them for about a year.

Both of them are shut down now.
 
They absolutely exist. I grew up in them. They are gross as fuck in person.
This was obviously a decent time ago, but they still are open, and I used to drive by them and reminisce.
 
