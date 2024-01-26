Rough biker/country bars where fights break out, like you see in movies

GolovKing
Like the one you see in the opening of Terminator 2, or the old road house movie. Do places like that actually exist in real life or is it just some thing they like to put in movies because it looks cool? Kinda like how movies used to always have gangs of punks that would try to kill people and stuff even though punks never really got down like that. I'm just asking because I'm in my thirties and I don't think I've ever seen a bar in real life that had a bunch of motorcycle gangs or rednecks trying to act tough and harass people and stuff.