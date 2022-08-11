(Roth-era) Van Halen vs. Guns N' Roses?

WildRanger
These two bands were very big and significant on the American hard rock scene.
So which band is more appealing to you?
On any given day I could say either of these or Metallica for my favorite band of all time so I’m really having to think.I'm torn because I listen to VH and Gn'R, more than any other bands.
Can't say I disagree with this tbh.Van Halen because Eddie was a great innovator and a maestro, and set the bar higher for guitarists. Guitarists like Slash are dime a dozen to me - plays the same old blues scales, can't improvise for crap, and has sloppy technique.
Plus we all know it was Izzy Stradlin who wrote the awesome riffs to all of the iconic songs and laid down the canvas for Slash to noodle over.
I would say personally for great albums only Van Halens debut is on the level of the first 3 GnR albums but they did obviously hang around longer and put out albums with a few stand out tracks for longer with Roth.
So ultimately very similar kind of level.
Hmmm. If you go by albums, Van Halen (not Van Hagar) was around from 1978 to 1984. Gn'R (Lies to the Spaghetti Incident was 1987 to 1993. So both were around for 6 yrs, in terms of albums.
Not sure I really count that as a mainline GnR album though were as Van Halen put out half a dozen albums in that period.