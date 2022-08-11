(Roth-era) Van Halen vs. Guns N' Roses?

therealdope said: I'm torn because I listen to VH and Gn'R, more than any other bands. Click to expand...

On any given day I could say either of these or Metallica for my favorite band of all time so I’m really having to think.I’m going to say that VH is a better band but I think GnR has a better catalog. I wish we had seen VH get more into the gritty types of things that Guns sung about and more epic tracks like November Rain. VH was kind of stuck in party anthems as long as Roth was there. They were really really really good partly anthems though that spurred a hundred copycat bands though and that was also a product of their time. Prime for prime maybe the two most untouchable live bands of all time.