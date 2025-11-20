Everything has its uses but Smith machine is definitely not my first choice for building strength.



I would work on some mindfulness exercises to keep your ego in check. No matter how strong we are there's always someone stronger. Most of us are not Julius Maddox or whatever world class strength athlete. We are all doing our best to better ourselves on our own terms as we fit our training around our lives.



Ease into it. Don't think about what you should be doing or how strong you should be. Just focus on knocking out quality reps and slowly working to make progress.



I personally throw in machines for just a bit of extra easy volume(it's nice to just set a pin and not have to fiddle with a bunch of plates). I wouldn't make it your mainstay unless you just want to do some quick and easy circuit workouts or something.



People say resistance is resistance and it doesn't matter what type but that's not the case at all. The strength curves, stabilization, etc makes the relative weight very different. When approaching a new exercise pretend you're a beginner and starting from very light weights. I have life long injuries that will never heal because I failed to do this more than twenty years ago.



Anyways hopefully your injury is only minor and temporary. I think you'll hit your goals, I'd just reign it in with the multiple pressing workouts per week or the "I am going to do this in a couple months" mindset. Steroids or not I'd look at it from 1-5 year training time frame. That way you're in no hurry and even some setbacks don't seem nearly as frustrating or catastrophic.