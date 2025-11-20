BroScienceTalkatWork
I’m taking a week off all lifting.. resume pull exercises next week.. resume push exercises when I can do rotator cuff exercises without pain
I expect to start light benching in 2 weeks.. titrate up to the 5-10 rep range in 3-4 weeks.
Buy more BPC if necessary. Gonna run 2 grams a day. Maybe more Hgh too
