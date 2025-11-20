Pain/Rehab Rotator cuff strain — timeline to full benching?

I’m taking a week off all lifting.. resume pull exercises next week.. resume push exercises when I can do rotator cuff exercises without pain

I expect to start light benching in 2 weeks.. titrate up to the 5-10 rep range in 3-4 weeks.

Buy more BPC if necessary. Gonna run 2 grams a day. Maybe more Hgh too
 
Stay patient. I know you want to get back to benching ASAP but let your body dictate the speed of return to heavy pressing.

I would focus on doing various rehab exercises. Focus on doing more and more reps and or volume every couple days or as your body allows.

For return to pressing I'd first focus on high rep closed chain movements like various push ups. Do them on your knees, against the wall or regressed with a band if you can't do 20-50 reps comfortably at a controlled speed up and down.

Order TB500 to go with BPC157. TB is best for soft tissue injuries such as partial muscle tears.

You may be going too high on bpc. Hopefully you don't develop any issues.
 
Yeah good call. Ima check pricing on the tb500
 
I constute your shoulders suck. Give them a rest do rehab. You are bi weekly mentioning your shoulders hurt.
 
Last edited:
"Ask your doctor if bench pressing is right for you"

image (1).jpg

"Side effects may include healthier shoulders, better pecs and lack of enjoyment in working out"

Even though I'm not spectacular at it I've loved it for 50 years, my shoulders don't like it much though. Luckily I can incline. You certainly can get big and strong without flat barbell bench.
I'm sure none of this is news to you, just a friendly reminder to take a look at priorities, the long game and the big picture.
 
I’m already very strong. The frustrating thing is I wanted to prove my strength man

Cause everyone’s talking about “smith machine don’t translate” and all that shit

Was just starting to get going with 8 reps 275.
I know I had more in me.. I had only been barbell benching for 3 weeks. It’s such a technical lift


I think it’s for the best — going from 2 years of machine liftin to relentless heavy bench was never going to end well

But I can drill technique.. get my money straight.. lose 25 pounds so next time I bulk it won’t be extremely disruptive and physically taxing

But to circle back to your point — if you plan on benching then stay doing that shit! That’s what I learned. “Oh it’s safer if I do machine 9 months of the year and then go for broke”

Fucking retarded..
 
You kinda proved the issue with a machine based program and the smith machine in general. Your body wasn't used to stabilising the weights and you are known having issues with the muscles that stabilise your presses, leading to time off training.

Just take some time to recover and work up from a lighter weight over a couple months.
 
Yeah my left side is weak.

Smith machines are really bad. Like worse then just hitting chest press

When the bar stops it locks in place. So you fail on every close rep. So it’s that process you described where the muscle gives the tendon takes over — you’re putting your shoulders through that on every single set
 
The answer in 99% of cases is to just drop the weight and work through a good range of motion.

Hopefully it settles pretty quick. Mine isn't the best and is playing up this week due to leaving it a bit late on a few kimura's.
 
My Bench always sucked ass, even before I needed shoulder surgery. These day's all my benching is done with a Football Bar or Dumbbells, so I can use a Neutral Grip. Much easier on my shoulders, and since they get beat up enough training BJJ, that's more important than chasing numbers on a lift I was never great at anyway.
 
Everything has its uses but Smith machine is definitely not my first choice for building strength.

I would work on some mindfulness exercises to keep your ego in check. No matter how strong we are there's always someone stronger. Most of us are not Julius Maddox or whatever world class strength athlete. We are all doing our best to better ourselves on our own terms as we fit our training around our lives.

Ease into it. Don't think about what you should be doing or how strong you should be. Just focus on knocking out quality reps and slowly working to make progress.

I personally throw in machines for just a bit of extra easy volume(it's nice to just set a pin and not have to fiddle with a bunch of plates). I wouldn't make it your mainstay unless you just want to do some quick and easy circuit workouts or something.

People say resistance is resistance and it doesn't matter what type but that's not the case at all. The strength curves, stabilization, etc makes the relative weight very different. When approaching a new exercise pretend you're a beginner and starting from very light weights. I have life long injuries that will never heal because I failed to do this more than twenty years ago.

Anyways hopefully your injury is only minor and temporary. I think you'll hit your goals, I'd just reign it in with the multiple pressing workouts per week or the "I am going to do this in a couple months" mindset. Steroids or not I'd look at it from 1-5 year training time frame. That way you're in no hurry and even some setbacks don't seem nearly as frustrating or catastrophic.
 
Smith Machine wouldn't be my first choice for any major lift. I think they're awesome for JM Presses, because they isolate the triceps. I wouldn't Squat, Bench or Deadlift on a Smith because it takes away so much in terms of working the stabilizing muscles, it's essentially a completely different lift.
 
Wow, the things I read here



 
The guy in this thread just reinjured his shoulder when he tried to load a benchpress super heavy, after training predominantly with machines.

Most people aren't saying that yoyu can't use a smith machine for specific exercises. The issue is that it's not fully transferrable without doing the work to swap it over.

I can post 50 different youtube videos saying the smith machine sucks, but it doesn't make it true.
The issue is trying to equate a machine lift with putting up big numbers in the press and develop the realitive musculature to do that.

Most aren't referring to bodybuilding when we say this. Sure TS trains like that, but he was chasing a strength goal in the benchpress at the time. If you want to build your pec, you can do whatever exercise you want. If you want to benchpress the most weight but you aren't strong enough to bench the weight without injury, it's an issue.
 
All good point

It’s a minor injury it’s just that I’m running a lot of test for a fat guy and my body can’t handle 2 more months like that

I don’t regret pushing the limits… that’s just how we do..
 
It’s good for hypertrophy just don’t go heavy on it

Because.. again.. the bar doesn’t move fluidly.. so if you struggle on a rep.. the bar stops in its tracks. You fail on a lot of your sets and that’s quite taxing

Also.. if
 
The two videos basically confirm what pretty much everyone ITT has said: machines are great for hypertrophy but sub-optimal for strength.

If you focus on hypertrophy more than any other attribute then machines can make up the majority of your program. Although it's worth pointing out that competitive Bodybuilders include plenty of barbell and dumbbell work in their programs.

If your main focus is strength, or if you value strength and hypertrophy more or less equally, then you will have to include free weights alongside machines.
 
Test and steroids are not a magic potion. One of the common issues is that you often exceed capacity of your tendons and ligaments when you try to raise your numbers too fast.

I personally would cycle off for time being (using proper PCT which I am sure you know) then after recovering and making some steady progress for a couple years then and only then I'd think about hopping back on. You should establish where you're at. Your baselines should still be higher than had you never ran your cycles.
 
There’s there’s a whole checklist of things that need to happen before I quit

1 down to 12% bodyfat so I don’t have to worry about weight

2 blast HCT for a year

3 be in a serious relationship with a woman who wants kids
 
1. GLPs are probably far better at accomplishing this goal. Isn't this mostly just an issue of nutrition (caloric deficit) and your training(more cardio/conditioning)?

2. Why a year? Isn't common PCT something like 4-8 weeks?

3. Why does this matter? I understand the fertility issues.

Do you plan on running a cycle forever if all of these factors are not achieved? (e.g. you find out you can't conceive a child or you decide you don't want kids)

To each their own of course.
 
