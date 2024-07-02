  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Rosta-Novenyi Rd 3 Should Have Been 10-8

ReasonableMan

ReasonableMan

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 13, 2022
Messages
190
Reaction score
689
Getting caught up on the recent PFLator events.

Rosta nearly got finished multiple times in Rd 3 and did no damage. Toward the end he got up and threw an overhand (missed) and shoved Novenyi into the cage. That shouldn't be enough to change a 10-8 to a 10-9.

Sorry if other have already brought this up. I'm trying to avoid spoilers.
 
ReasonableMan said:
Getting caught up on the recent PFLator events.

Rosta nearly got finished multiple times in Rd 3 and did no damage. Toward the end he got up and threw an overhand (missed) and shoved Novenyi into the cage. That shouldn't be enough to change a 10-8 to a 10-9.

Sorry if other have already brought this up. I'm trying to avoid spoilers.
Click to expand...
Haven't watched it yet, but one of the judges agreed with you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,988
Messages
55,794,727
Members
174,937
Latest member
ChosenOne

Share this page

Back
Top