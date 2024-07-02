ReasonableMan
Getting caught up on the recent PFLator events.
Rosta nearly got finished multiple times in Rd 3 and did no damage. Toward the end he got up and threw an overhand (missed) and shoved Novenyi into the cage. That shouldn't be enough to change a 10-8 to a 10-9.
Sorry if other have already brought this up. I'm trying to avoid spoilers.
