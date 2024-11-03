Rose won’t be appreciated until she’s gone. She’s my all time greatest in WMMA.

BullyKutta
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 556
- Reaction score
- 639
She’s had some bad fights.
She’s a little bit loopy. Which fighter isn’t though?
But MAN, she has some moments in her career that are fucking incredible. JJ was on some Attila the Hun shit until she race face first into Rose’s elite level footwork and boxing.
. I’ll miss her when she retires, which’ll probably be sooner rather than later.
