Rose won’t be appreciated until she’s gone. She’s my all time greatest in WMMA.

B

BullyKutta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
556
Reaction score
639
She’s had some bad fights.
She’s a little bit loopy. Which fighter isn’t though?

But MAN, she has some moments in her career that are fucking incredible. JJ was on some Attila the Hun shit until she race face first into Rose’s elite level footwork and boxing.

🥊. I’ll miss her when she retires, which’ll probably be sooner rather than later.
 
Not really. Rose fights to the level of her opponents. She had a few really shitty fights but she also shined when she was a huge underdog. She isn't consistent enough to be the GOAT for WMMA. It's probably between Nunes, Cyborg and Valentina. Maybe Weili would be another candidate by the time she retires. Weili is honestly exciting and she has a lot of skill along with physicality.
 
sjon22 said:
Most inconsistent, maybe?
Click to expand...

She is for sure. She seems mentally unstable, and it affects her performance near as I can tell.

Still though, when she’s been on her game, she’s been amazing to watch. When I think of her, I always imagine that footwork she used to faceplant JJ. Just incredible.
 
BullyKutta said:
She’s had some bad fights.
She’s a little bit loopy. Which fighter isn’t though?

But MAN, she has some moments in her career that are fucking incredible. JJ was on some Attila the Hun shit until she race face first into Rose’s elite level footwork and boxing.

🥊. I’ll miss her when she retires, which’ll probably be sooner rather than later.
Click to expand...
07EPF76.gif
 
Don Frye has some awesome moments too. He got his @$$ whipped by Coleman...and several others. He's my all time greatest in MMA
 
sjon22 said:
Most inconsistent, maybe?
Click to expand...
she is definitely one of the most inconsistent fighters ive ever seen. when she's focused, she's an absolute machine. then sometimes she just.....doesn't do that? she never looks out of shape, but i think she tends to listen to gameplans too much and doesnt adapt. when she's switched on she's honestly one of my favorites to watch.
but she's one of the best of all time. wouldnt call her the WMMA GOAT, but she's in the top 10.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
‘Can this even be done?’: Inside the frantic chaos that led to UFC 303’s shortest-notice fight in history
Replies
5
Views
492
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Brady vs Burns
Replies
15
Views
668
Hdfi
Hdfi
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Replies
13
Views
1K
TITS
TITS
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint-Denis
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,330
Messages
56,443,683
Members
175,223
Latest member
Carlito

Share this page

Back
Top