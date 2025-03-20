  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Rose Namajunas vs Miranda Maverick set for June 14th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    22
Rose could've been champ a division lower again.
Could've made millions with hair.
She's just under such bad influence for two decades now and a religious nutjob
 
I'm prepared for Rose to disappoint me again, by having Pat "the Predator" Barry in her corner and not Trevor Whitman😥🥀
 
Give Rose a wig, some makeup and booty shorts to go along with her new booty and you got something worth a damn.

Oh yeah. Good fight too
 
Miranda is fairly strong for the division, she might be able to win if she can land takedowns.

Rose is the obvious favorite though.
 
Fucking 100 percent real. She would have been the biggest star in wmma
 
I like rose but sometimes seems like she lets fights just slip away. Don't think that'll happen with this one, though.
 
she doesn't want to cut weight, be dehydrated and take punches to the head, that's why she's moving up. And I guess you're another member of Sherdogs degenerate atheist club of moral less heathens
 
