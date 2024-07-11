Media Rose Namajunas Believes Win Over Tracy Cortez Puts Her in Title Contention

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
89,413
Reaction score
136,011
d4a90d191fde57b8f2d9a9a84518e1cb.jpg


Rose Namajunas believes she isn’t far away from a title shot in her new weight class.



Namajunas moved up to flyweight after her second strawweight title run ended with a split-decision loss against Carla Esparza at UFC 274. Namajunas dropped a unanimous decision loss against Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut at UFC Paris in September 2023. However, Namajunas has since bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas this past March to regain relevance in the flyweight division.

Namajunas revealed that winning a second title has certainly motivated her move up to flyweight — though that wasn’t the only reason.

“When I first started my career in the UFC, that was kind of like my vision that I had in mind,” Namajunas told MMAjunkie.com. “It wasn’t like super solid, but I definitely wanted to become champion. And then, somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought to become champion in two divisions as well. But that was so far in the distance – I [had never been] a champion before – I wasn’t sure if I could make that happen. But now I know that I can. Not just that though, but the weight cuts were getting a little bit more difficult each time. And then it was just, I was fighting the same people over and over again.”

Namajunas headlines UFC on ESPN 59 at the Ball Arena in Denver against short-notice replacement opponent Tracy Cortez on Saturday. “Thug” expects to gain immediate relevance in title contention talks with win over Cortez, who hasn’t lost a fight since her pro debut in 2017.

www.sherdog.com

Rose Namajunas Believes Win Over Tracy Cortez Puts Her in Title Contention

Rose Namajunas believes she isn’t far away from a title shot in her new weight class.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
latest
 
The winner of this vs Barber makes sense as a title eliminator, but they'll still be waiting a while until after Grasso vs Shevchenko 3 & Manon Fiorot gets her shot after that.
 
I don't even know what these names mean anymore...
Not against women mma but lost focus so everything is just weird who are the stars?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
d4a90d191fde57b8f2d9a9a84518e1cb.jpg


Rose Namajunas believes she isn’t far away from a title shot in her new weight class.



Namajunas moved up to flyweight after her second strawweight title run ended with a split-decision loss against Carla Esparza at UFC 274. Namajunas dropped a unanimous decision loss against Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut at UFC Paris in September 2023. However, Namajunas has since bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas this past March to regain relevance in the flyweight division.

Namajunas revealed that winning a second title has certainly motivated her move up to flyweight — though that wasn’t the only reason.

“When I first started my career in the UFC, that was kind of like my vision that I had in mind,” Namajunas told MMAjunkie.com. “It wasn’t like super solid, but I definitely wanted to become champion. And then, somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought to become champion in two divisions as well. But that was so far in the distance – I [had never been] a champion before – I wasn’t sure if I could make that happen. But now I know that I can. Not just that though, but the weight cuts were getting a little bit more difficult each time. And then it was just, I was fighting the same people over and over again.”

Namajunas headlines UFC on ESPN 59 at the Ball Arena in Denver against short-notice replacement opponent Tracy Cortez on Saturday. “Thug” expects to gain immediate relevance in title contention talks with win over Cortez, who hasn’t lost a fight since her pro debut in 2017.

www.sherdog.com

Rose Namajunas Believes Win Over Tracy Cortez Puts Her in Title Contention

Rose Namajunas believes she isn’t far away from a title shot in her new weight class.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
latest
Click to expand...


I'll be impressed if Rose does win.

I'm picking Tracy Cortez, though, in what will probably be a close decision.

I won't be picking Rose against good calibre competition until I see that she's actually fully motivated and adjusted to this division.

She should be absolutely running through Ribas if she wants a title shot, and she simply didn't.

To be fair, she should be running through Cortez, too.
 
She's probably not wrong even if rankings wise it doesn't make sense. I would actually like watching her fight either Grasso or Shevchenko. Both would be quality fights.
 
Welllll shieeet, there are lots of good contenders lined up in that class. Rose could fight whoever loses Shev-Grasso 3 maybe. But I'd still rather see the Maycee fight. MMA gods please!

Grasso v Manon
Rose v Barber
Shev vs Manon or Rose sounds fun too
 
You guys think we'll ever see Rose free from the groomer?

I certainly hope so. Meaning she can make her own choices, grow out her hair... and just be normal and happy ya know?

Go Rose!
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
d4a90d191fde57b8f2d9a9a84518e1cb.jpg


Rose Namajunas believes she isn’t far away from a title shot in her new weight class.



Namajunas moved up to flyweight after her second strawweight title run ended with a split-decision loss against Carla Esparza at UFC 274. Namajunas dropped a unanimous decision loss against Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut at UFC Paris in September 2023. However, Namajunas has since bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Ribas this past March to regain relevance in the flyweight division.

Namajunas revealed that winning a second title has certainly motivated her move up to flyweight — though that wasn’t the only reason.

“When I first started my career in the UFC, that was kind of like my vision that I had in mind,” Namajunas told MMAjunkie.com. “It wasn’t like super solid, but I definitely wanted to become champion. And then, somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought to become champion in two divisions as well. But that was so far in the distance – I [had never been] a champion before – I wasn’t sure if I could make that happen. But now I know that I can. Not just that though, but the weight cuts were getting a little bit more difficult each time. And then it was just, I was fighting the same people over and over again.”

Namajunas headlines UFC on ESPN 59 at the Ball Arena in Denver against short-notice replacement opponent Tracy Cortez on Saturday. “Thug” expects to gain immediate relevance in title contention talks with win over Cortez, who hasn’t lost a fight since her pro debut in 2017.

www.sherdog.com

Rose Namajunas Believes Win Over Tracy Cortez Puts Her in Title Contention

Rose Namajunas believes she isn’t far away from a title shot in her new weight class.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
latest
Click to expand...

She needs 2 good wins.
 
Would Rose fight Valentina if the latter got the belt back? I seem to remember them being training partners at one point.
 
I’d give her a sitle thot if she grew her hair back
Anyways War Cortez

*Did Maycee ever disclose what the injury was ?
 
Siver! said:
I'll be impressed if Rose does win.

I'm picking Tracy Cortez, though, in what will probably be a close decision.

I won't be picking Rose against good calibre competition until I see that she's actually fully motivated and adjusted to this division.

She should be absolutely running through Ribas if she wants a title shot, and she simply didn't.

To be fair, she should be running through Cortez, too.
Click to expand...

Jackonfire said:
She's probably not wrong even if rankings wise it doesn't make sense. I would actually like watching her fight either Grasso or Shevchenko. Both would be quality fights.
Click to expand...

StonedLemur said:
She needs 2 good wins.
Click to expand...

Neck&Neck said:
I’d give her a sitle thot if she grew her hair back
Anyways War Cortez

*Did Maycee ever disclose what the injury was ?
Click to expand...
im-the-best.gif
 
If she was fighting Barber I would say yes…

Barber was top 5 in the division, and Cortez is notably further down the rankings list...

Against Cortez, it depends on how impressive she is. But her last two outings at 125 have been pretty tough fights for her, so I don’t know why I shouldn’t expect this one to be any different, especially since Cortez has been on quite a roll…
 
I hate Rose. Please don't tag me in threads about her.

WAR Cortez. Hopefully she retires Namajuana for good. Fuck that weirdo Pat Barry too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,634
Messages
55,837,634
Members
174,958
Latest member
stench

Share this page

Back
Top