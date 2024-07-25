You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 21,571
- Reaction score
- 47,309
So does the winner of this fight sit around for a year and a half waiting for their TS?
The scary thing is what if valentina wins a controversial/close fightI imagine the winner might be next after Manon. But this ridiculous trilogy is still a couple of months away. So who knows when the winner will be ready to defend against Manon. The UFC has totally bogged the division down. Now that it’s actually competitive.
So does the winner of this fight sit around for a year+, waiting for their TS?
It’s ridiculous. Great fight but has no real meaning for a while. Unless the champ, or Manon gets injured. Then the winner of this could slide in there.
She surely wood if Pat wasn’t there to instruct rose to shadow boxBlanchfield is gonna take a beating if she can't take the fight to the ground.