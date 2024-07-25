Rumored Rose Namajuanas wants to fight Erin Blanchfield at UFC MSG; Erin accepts callout

Read his description lol he's calling it "verbally agreed" like the UFC wants to do the fight just because Rose & Erin expressed interest in separate interviews. <lmao>

These scummy instagram pages I tell ya.
 
I imagine the winner might be next after Manon. But this ridiculous trilogy is still a couple of months away. So who knows when the winner will be ready to defend against Manon. The UFC has totally bogged the division down. Now that it’s actually competitive.

So does the winner of this fight sit around for a year+, waiting for their TS?

It’s ridiculous. Great fight but has no real meaning for a while. Unless the champ, or Manon gets injured. Then the winner of this could slide in there.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
So does the winner of this fight sit around for a year and a half waiting for their TS?
Click to expand...

This isn't a real fight. Rose & Erin saying they want to fight each other in seperate interviews does not equal a fight booking. This IG page is trash.
 
Erin is garbage lmao she’s going to lose, but more importantly the fans will lose.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
I imagine the winner might be next after Manon. But this ridiculous trilogy is still a couple of months away. So who knows when the winner will be ready to defend against Manon. The UFC has totally bogged the division down. Now that it’s actually competitive.

So does the winner of this fight sit around for a year+, waiting for their TS?

It’s ridiculous. Great fight but has no real meaning for a while. Unless the champ, or Manon gets injured. Then the winner of this could slide in there.
Click to expand...
The scary thing is what if valentina wins a controversial/close fight

We could be looking at a 4th fight
 
In a way, this fight does make sense. Rose needs another win to secure a spot in the top 3.
And I assume Blanch wants to be active. 125 is hot rn.
 
Sounds good. And I guess Rose think she can strike it out like Manon did and have an easy days work.

Bell rings: "Oh, shit, she can wrestle?"

*'Nam flashback to Carla Esparza*

Erin's hand gets raised.
 
Can't say I'm interested in this fight.. as long as Rose can keep it standing she auto wins. I'd rather see Maycee vs Rose rebooked tbh..
 
