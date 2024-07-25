I imagine the winner might be next after Manon. But this ridiculous trilogy is still a couple of months away. So who knows when the winner will be ready to defend against Manon. The UFC has totally bogged the division down. Now that it’s actually competitive.



So does the winner of this fight sit around for a year+, waiting for their TS?



It’s ridiculous. Great fight but has no real meaning for a while. Unless the champ, or Manon gets injured. Then the winner of this could slide in there.