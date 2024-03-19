Rose is in a rough spot

Even if she beats Ribas, she doesn't have any kind of future at the top of 125. That division got tough real quick. Girls who are much bigger than and bad stylistic matches for Rose.

She doesn't seem willing to go back to 115 though. Weight cut is too hard on her. I'm not saying I know what the answer is, but she's in a shitty spot and I'm no longer confident in the ability of her advisers to steer her correctly.
 
