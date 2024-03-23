Rose has a weird physique+damage over 10 years

432744174_18423226768052336_2549993010546973715_n.jpg


I know the picture has some texture added to it, but man Rose has a strange look. I know she fights at one of the smallest weight classes in the sport, but with all due respect she looks very "odd" to me.

***You got to wonder what's going thru her head at times. Hope she does well, but I think we are nearing the end of her career. She has been in the UFC for nearly 10 years and most fighters decline before then.
 
What does her physique have to do with what's going on in her head?
 
LMAO. I was having a hard time seeing the connection there, too. I was following his thought process until then.
I should have phrased it better and started a new paragraph. My apologizes, it looks obtuse in retrospect.
 
Why was she walking through a muddy field before she got her picture taken the second time?
 
What looks odd? And what is normal? People have all sorts of physiques so nothing or at least very little ever seems odd to me
 
