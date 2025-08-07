Conor McGregor won first UFC title with ‘no legs’ after Hall of Famer destroyed his knee during disaster camp Artem Lobov claims his teammate-turned-enemy Conor McGregor beat Chad Mendes with 'no legs' after suffering two knee injuries in camp.

Young Conor was truly something else…“When he fought Mendes for the belt, in the documentary, they didn’t actually show the full truth,” Lobov told Ariel Helwani. “He messed up his knee training with Rory MacDonald. I was there in Canada when it happened.“I was there when Professor [Neal] ElAttrache rang us and said, ‘Conor, you are not fighting. You need another year. potentially two years, and another surgery.’ Conor just said, ‘No, f— this, I’m fighting’ and put the phone down.“We couldn’t even train for the camp. You know, he was just doing rehab the whole time. In the documentary, they showed when his knee went. That’s actually the good knee that went. So, his ACL was messed up on one knee, and as we were training, doing grappling, with three or four weeks left to the fight, he messed up his other knee, his MCL, and meniscus went in his other knee.“So, now he was on no legs. You know, he had zero legs, he had one leg, and now he is suddenly on zero legs. Then Mendes gets put in rather than Aldo. A wrestler, we couldn’t wrestle at all in camp. So, this was just the worst fight you could possibly imagine.“And what does he do? ‘I’m fighting. I don’t give a f—.’