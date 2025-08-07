  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Rory McDonald torn up Mcgregor’s MCL and ACL in both knees. Mcgregor beasts through the injury.

Young Conor was truly something else…

bloodyelbow.com

Conor McGregor won first UFC title with ‘no legs’ after Hall of Famer destroyed his knee during disaster camp

Artem Lobov claims his teammate-turned-enemy Conor McGregor beat Chad Mendes with 'no legs' after suffering two knee injuries in camp.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

“When he fought Mendes for the belt, in the documentary, they didn’t actually show the full truth,” Lobov told Ariel Helwani. “He messed up his knee training with Rory MacDonald. I was there in Canada when it happened.

Conor took him down, and Rory jumped scissor sweep right on his knee, and the crack was so loud.
“I was there when Professor [Neal] ElAttrache rang us and said, ‘Conor, you are not fighting. You need another year. potentially two years, and another surgery.’ Conor just said, ‘No, f— this, I’m fighting’ and put the phone down.

“We couldn’t even train for the camp. You know, he was just doing rehab the whole time. In the documentary, they showed when his knee went. That’s actually the good knee that went. So, his ACL was messed up on one knee, and as we were training, doing grappling, with three or four weeks left to the fight, he messed up his other knee, his MCL, and meniscus went in his other knee.

“So, now he was on no legs. You know, he had zero legs, he had one leg, and now he is suddenly on zero legs. Then Mendes gets put in rather than Aldo. A wrestler, we couldn’t wrestle at all in camp. So, this was just the worst fight you could possibly imagine.

“And what does he do? ‘I’m fighting. I don’t give a f—.’

1754583715245.jpeg

1754583769513.jpeg

1754583813078.jpeg
 
Imagine Conor sitting out two years on his FW run, those doctors are SPORT KILLERS :mad:
a10b0b52-7564-4e1b-bc1a-7c24e83dc240_text.gif
 
So the Mends came of the couch excuse won't work anymore
 
This is not a new story fyi.

John Kavanagh wrote a book like 5 years ago, and told this story.

The claim is that Conor flew to get stem-cell therapy in Germany- The same place that fixed Dana's Meniere's
 
1 we already knew this it wasn’t a secret.

2 fighters rarely get into the cage at 100% and most are injured in some way.
 
markantony20 said:
I think he means this sweep.

It would make sense since he claimed Conor took him down so Rory swept.

View attachment 1107519
Very unlikely that version of a scissor sweep would hurt the knee. If it was a scissor sweep, it was probably the more traditional version, done with some intensity and an awkward landing could hurt the knee.

Not sure what to believe isn't this the same guy who pulled out due to a broken toe? (Khabib beat him with two broken toes)
 
Kal-El said:
Very unlikely that version of a scissor sweep would hurt the knee. If it was a scissor sweep, it was probably the more traditional version, done with some intensity and an awkward landing could hurt the knee.

Not sure what to believe isn't this the same guy who pulled out due to a broken toe? (Khabib beat him with two broken toes)
you’re probably correct on that actually.

I do remember the acl injury being mentioned on the broadcast but maybe I’m misremembering
 
markantony20 said:
you’re probably correct on that actually.

I do remember the acl injury being mentioned on the broadcast but maybe I’m misremembering
Tbh I would think s issor sweep from the description, but even a traditional scissor sweep you'd have to be a bit unfortunate to have an ACL tear from it.

Maybe it was a Kani Basami flying scissor takedown, maybe it was bad luck....or maybe the injury story has been a little embellished, lol.
All possibilities!
 
