Rory MacDonald – What Went Wrong?

I want to start by saying this is not meant to bash Rory MacDonald. This is just my personal opinion, and I fully acknowledge his skills, fighting spirit, and the moments of brilliance he had throughout his career. However, I do believe that, when looking at his trajectory, Rory MacDonald is one of the biggest "what ifs" in MMA history.


When he first emerged on the scene, he was an absolute force. He ran through competition in King of the Cage like it was nothing, showing a well-rounded game that made him look like the future of the sport. Coming out of Tristar Gym—one of the top camps at the time—he had elite training partners and mentorship from Georges St-Pierre himself, who even called him the prototype of the new breed of MMA fighters: an athlete who had been training in every discipline from a young age, rather than transitioning from one base like many of the previous generation’s fighters.


Early in his UFC career, he lived up to the hype. Sure, he lost his second fight to Carlos Condit, but that was a back-and-forth war that earned Fight of the Night honors. After that, he bounced back with a dominant win over Nate Diaz and strung together a five-fight winning streak. Then came the first fight with Robbie Lawler, which, at the time, was considered a huge upset. People forget that when Lawler returned to the UFC, he was seen as a journeyman—a talented fighter, but one who had never fully realized his potential during his Strikeforce days. Many expected Rory to steamroll him, but instead, Lawler edged out a split decision win.


Even after that loss, Rory kept climbing the ranks, taking out three top contenders, including a future champion in Tyron Woodley. This led to his rematch with Lawler at UFC 189 for the welterweight title—one of the most brutal fights in MMA history. Rory was arguably winning that fight before Lawler broke him in the fifth round. That moment seemed to mark a turning point in his career. Something changed in him after that war. The killer instinct, the relentless pressure—those qualities never quite returned.


He still had success in Bellator, even winning the welterweight title, but his performances were inconsistent. His fight against a 40-year-old Jon Fitch in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix was especially telling—Fitch took him to the limit, and afterward, Rory made public statements questioning his desire to keep fighting. By the time he moved to PFL, it was clear he was no longer the same fighter. He wasn't even 35 years old yet, but he had nothing left to give to the sport.


So, what's your opinion on Rory MacDonald's career? In his early days, I remember so many people on this forum had sky-high expectations for him, and in many ways, he did deliver. But he never quite reached the absolute peak. He didn't have the dominant championship run many expected, and he fell short in several key moments. That being said, I can't call him a failure—perhaps it just wasn’t meant to be. What do you think? Did Rory MacDonald live up to expectations, or do you consider him one of MMA’s biggest "what could have been" stories?
 
Lawler gave him a beating many don't come back from

a236a-16605665833221-1920.jpg
 
Overall Rory MacDonald had a great career. Not quite Hall of Fame worthy on its own but he has at least one legendary fight.


As to why he didn't live up to his full potential and become a dominant champion, I'd say it's mostly a matter of having an unsustainable fighting style and taking too much damage. Then he got really religious and lost his killer instinct.

Still a great fighter in his prime, and one of the best Canadian UFC fighters ever.
 
But to elaborate some more.
After the second Lawler bout a lot of Rory's fights revolved around pretty lame gameplanning.
For example, vs Wonderboy, he actually tried to get past Thompson's range and footwork via Imanari rolls. A really harebrained strategy that predictably failed. Leaving him plodding after Wonderboy and getting easily outstruck. That kinda shows were his (and Tristars) head were at at the time. Just no good approach to what he wanted to do.
Most of his Bellator bouts revolved around really relying on his wrestling to win. When he couldn't, he lost, bigly.
 
I think he was just good but not great. Was not able to beat the elite fighters.
 
too much striking when he wasn't that good of a striker. he should've grappled more.
 
Damage and he started MMA very early.

1. Damage - that nose that Robbie broke never got back to 100% and was constantly breaking after that. I remember WB broke it again in Rory's next fight immediately after Robbie. Mousasi also broke it again not to many fights later. You could tell by how Rory reacted to being punched in the face changed after the Robbie fight. That's why in bellator he took such a wrestling heavy approach. I'm willing to guess that he was also having breathing issues which affected his gas tank later in his career.

2. But the time Robbie was 30 years old he was he was like 86 in MMA years and had 305,000 miles on his odometer. There's a trend that fighters get about 10 years into their MMA careers and start looking visibly worse. That's why someone like DC who started MMA late could compete at a high level well into his late 30s and why someone like Rory looked shot 32. We've seen plenty of guys retire by 30 but those guys started MMA in their teens. And we've seen people start MMA in their late 20s and fight at high level into their late 30s. It's because of the miles MMA put on the body. It's not about how old someone is. It's about how long they've been doing MMA.
 
I forgot about his religion later on
 
