Rorschach thread.

Hello there I am now SherShrink. I will be showing you a few Rorschach images and would like to diagnose your level of retardation and also respond about how you may be able to fix it.

A)

explore-mental-health-paint-2_4x3.jpg

B)

Rorschach_blot_01.jpg

C)

_61779717_rorschach_blot_02.jpg

What is the first thing that comes to your mind upon viewing each image?

Also if anyone wishes to test me with their own they are welcome. It's a Two way street in my office.
 
Osculater said:
To bad he got murdered by Dr. Manhattan
That is very interesting you compare these images to a movie and comic book character.

However having the ability to remember and connect the two together I give you a retardation score of only 6/10.
 
666 said:
That is very interesting you compare these images to a movie and comic book character.

However having the ability to remember and connect the two together I give you a retardation score of only 6/10.
You are afwal at this and I think I have to fire you
 
Belaya Smert said:
Is this Hentai?
Ah. This is very good that you are speaking from the soul and not afraid to actually say what you see.

I view this as a rhetorical question to yourself. Like anything if you view it enough you can start picturing it anywhere.

I would advise you punch yourself in the genitals when this urge arises. Your retard score is 7/10
 
IndyCovaHart said:
They still use this shit
Interesting indeed all you see is shit. This could stem from many things. it may be a scat fetish or perhaps you look at your own stool too long after bowel movements.

I would diagnose you with an 8/10 retardation level.
 
666 said:
Ah. This is very good that you are speaking from the soul and not afraid to actually say what you see.

I view this as a rhetorical question to yourself. Like anything if you view it enough you can start picturing it anywhere.

I would advise you punch yourself in the genitals when this urge arises. Your retard score is 7/10
Your comment also needs more tentacles.
 
