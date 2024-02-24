Roommate bought me ticket to 299

ipowerslapmywife
My roommate who lives with me and my girl bought me a ticket to 299. He’s a super nice guy because I really haven’t known him that long and he goes and spends hundreds of dollars on a ticket for my birthday. Unfortunately it’s only one ticket so I can’t bring my fiancé with me and he didn’t buy a ticket for himself because he has plans, he’s a personal trainer. I offered to buy my fiancé a ticket and she said she can’t get out of work and also has plans, their loss. It’s a long drive so I plan on leaving a few days early and attend the press conference and explore Miami. But yeah it sucks I can’t bring my fiancé, we usually do everything together. But man my roommate is cool as fuck
