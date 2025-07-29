  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Roof installed less than 2 years ago

MC Paul Barman

MC Paul Barman

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 6, 2002
Messages
23,131
Reaction score
1,804
.... and they never vented the roof over the section of my house with the vaulted ceiling.

This warm stretch of days we've been having in the midwest I started noticing little black spots forming around the recessed lights.
Then, on the warmest day of the year the vaulted ceilings were wet with moisture and dripping.

I'm not savvy with roofs, a bunch more now though.

The roof inspector from the company came and said that they never installed a ridge vent and there's no box venting on the roof either.


Such a pain in the arse
 
Did the roofers has nice tits?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,797
Messages
57,625,827
Members
175,779
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top