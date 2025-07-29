Roof installed less than 2 years ago

MC Paul Barman
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 6, 2002
- Messages
- 23,131
- Reaction score
- 1,804
.... and they never vented the roof over the section of my house with the vaulted ceiling.
This warm stretch of days we've been having in the midwest I started noticing little black spots forming around the recessed lights.
Then, on the warmest day of the year the vaulted ceilings were wet with moisture and dripping.
I'm not savvy with roofs, a bunch more now though.
The roof inspector from the company came and said that they never installed a ridge vent and there's no box venting on the roof either.
Such a pain in the arse
