Media Ronnie Coleman GOAT MMA bodybuilder confirms Brock Lesnar is innocent!

If anyone would know if someone took steroids it would be him!

 
Innocent of what? Not cycling enough?

Ronnie is not all there which is sad
 
This man was a police officer while simultaneously injecting thousands of dollars of illegal drugs into his body every month and then spent decades lying about being on them. Nothing out of Ronnie Coleman's mouth should ever be believed or taken seriously.
 
For a guy who blasted copious amounts of gear, Ronnie obviously knows very little about them.
 
Lol Ronnie says everyone who is definitely on isn't or they are "just on a little" like 5 months a year barely taking stuff haha
 
why would you be surprised
ive seen sherdoggers who truly believe their favorite fighters are 100 percent real

theyl just reply
didnt get caught = all natural
 
Still a legend though.
 
Maybe he just expects everyone to blow up like he did. I mean by Ronnie's standards those guys probably look clean.


Brock doesn't need to be shredded though...he isn't bodybuilding, however it's obvious he has done copious amounts of juice in his life and probably on TRT lifetime.
 
True. God-tier genetics + being an anabolic hyper-responder + hard work = Ronnie.

That being said, he should still understand that non-bodybuilders aren't trying to be lean like bodybuilders. Saying that Brock looks clean because he's not lean is completely absurd.
 
