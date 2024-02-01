This man was a police officer while simultaneously injecting thousands of dollars of illegal drugs into his body every month and then spent decades lying about being on them. Nothing out of Ronnie Coleman's mouth should ever be believed or taken seriously.
For a guy who blasted copious amounts of gear, Ronnie obviously knows very little about them.
True. God-tier genetics + being an anabolic hyper-responder + hard work = Ronnie.Maybe he just expects everyone to blow up like he did. I mean by Ronnie's standards those guys probably look clean.