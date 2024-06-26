Has this already been discussed? She has a Kickstarter for a graphic novel about "Two wanted assassins with an unwanted pregnancy learn that giving life is harder than taking it."
Five years later, that screenplay idea is now set to be a graphic novel. A Kickstarter campaign launches July 25 for "Expecting the Unexpected," a Rousey-written 160-page book with illustrations by award-winning comic artist Michael Deodato slated to be published next year by Artists Writers and Artisans.
Former UFC, WWE star Ronda Rousey finds 'path that I was meant for' as graphic novelist
Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey will publish her first graphic novel next year. She said it's somewhat autobiographical, 'even though it didn't really happen.'
