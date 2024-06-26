  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Ronda Rousey wrote a Graphic Novel...

Has this already been discussed? She has a Kickstarter for a graphic novel about "Two wanted assassins with an unwanted pregnancy learn that giving life is harder than taking it." 🙄

Five years later, that screenplay idea is now set to be a graphic novel. A Kickstarter campaign launches July 25 for "Expecting the Unexpected," a Rousey-written 160-page book with illustrations by award-winning comic artist Michael Deodato slated to be published next year by Artists Writers and Artisans.
Former UFC, WWE star Ronda Rousey finds 'path that I was meant for' as graphic novelist

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey will publish her first graphic novel next year. She said it's somewhat autobiographical, 'even though it didn't really happen.'
Is that what her fetish is? Getting impregnated by an assassin?

The heavyweight assassin of her dreams.

Assassins getting pregnant lmao
 
Lol at making a comic book and basing the characters on her and Travis Browne. Nobody cares about their relationship.
 
Imagine being self absorbed enough to think anyone gives a shit about your life story recreated in a fictional setting. This just reeks of the narcissism she displaying during her time in the UFC. She went from real fighting, to play fighting and now she is writing fictional fantasy stories about herself no one gives a shit about.
 
Mike Deodato is a good/known artist and probably does not work cheap (for comic book industry) - someone is banking on combining Rousey's name with a well known name to draw in "Rousey Fans" as well as people who know who Deodato is and appreciate his work.

I'll leave a tiny sliver of a chance the script is actually good, but probably just a Name + Name for a dollar from two realms.
 
