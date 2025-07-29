Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 113,196
- Reaction score
- 212,104
Widely considered the most popular women’s fighter in MMA history, Ronda Rousey created some rumors of her own when she recently published some training videos on her social media account. To add fuel to the fire, current UFC bantamweight Luana Santas also posted a photo and video on Friday of a recent session with her idol.
"From dream to reality,” Santos wrote. “Next to the woman who made me start MMA. I love you [Ronda Rousey].”
Rousey Sometimes Training at Syndicate MMA
Sherdog.com spoke to Santos’ manager, Lucas Lutkus, who revealed that Rousey is actually training with Ramona Pascoal at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas. On that specific day, however, Pascaul could not go, so Jaqueline Cavalcante took her place. A close friend of Cavalcante, Santos asked to go with her to take that picture with her idol. Rousey herself has not made any official announcements regarding consideration of a UFC return.
The last time Rousey stepped in the Octagon was December 2016 at UFC 207, when she lost to Amanda Nunes. Since then, despite never officially announcing her retirement, she has stepped away from professional competition. In 2018, she accepted an offer from WWE, where she remained until 2023.
Now 37, Ronda recently celebrated a special moment in her personal life: the birth of her second daughter, Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha Browne, with Travis Browne. The announcement was made on social media in January of this year, highlighting the couple's excitement at welcoming the baby girl, whose name pays homage to her father's Hawaiian roots. The family already had a 3-year-old named La’akea.
READ HERE
Ronda Rousey Training Session Sparks Rumors About UFC White House Return
There has been plenty of speculation regarding who might compete on a UFC White House card ever since the event was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh