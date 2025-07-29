  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ronda Rousey Training Session Sparks Rumors About UFC White House Return

82066260007-90-502973.jpeg

There has been plenty of speculation regarding who might compete on a UFC White House card ever since the event was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Widely considered the most popular women’s fighter in MMA history, Ronda Rousey created some rumors of her own when she recently published some training videos on her social media account. To add fuel to the fire, current UFC bantamweight Luana Santas also posted a photo and video on Friday of a recent session with her idol.




"From dream to reality,” Santos wrote. “Next to the woman who made me start MMA. I love you [Ronda Rousey].”

Rousey Sometimes Training at Syndicate MMA​


Sherdog.com spoke to Santos’ manager, Lucas Lutkus, who revealed that Rousey is actually training with Ramona Pascoal at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas. On that specific day, however, Pascaul could not go, so Jaqueline Cavalcante took her place. A close friend of Cavalcante, Santos asked to go with her to take that picture with her idol. Rousey herself has not made any official announcements regarding consideration of a UFC return.

The last time Rousey stepped in the Octagon was December 2016 at UFC 207, when she lost to Amanda Nunes. Since then, despite never officially announcing her retirement, she has stepped away from professional competition. In 2018, she accepted an offer from WWE, where she remained until 2023.

Now 37, Ronda recently celebrated a special moment in her personal life: the birth of her second daughter, Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha Browne, with Travis Browne. The announcement was made on social media in January of this year, highlighting the couple's excitement at welcoming the baby girl, whose name pays homage to her father's Hawaiian roots. The family already had a 3-year-old named La’akea.

Ronda Rousey Training Session Sparks Rumors About UFC White House Return

There has been plenty of speculation regarding who might compete on a UFC White House card ever since the event was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year.
The most hilarious part to me is Rousey has been gone for almost a decade and she could still be in the top 5 at BW and at worst in the top 10.

Women's Bantamweight everyone....the worst division in the UFC, folks.
 
Darkavius said:
The most hilarious part to me is Rousey has been gone for almost a decade and she could still be in the top 5 at BW and at worst in the top 10.

Women's Bantamweight everyone....the worst division in the UFC, folks.
Click to expand...
I 100% agree she could be top 5 in womans bantamweight the division has not evolved at all. I 100% believe she could beat raquel pennington
 
RockyLockridge said:
I 100% agree she could be top 5 in womans bantamweight the division has not evolved at all. I 100% believe she could beat raquel pennington
Click to expand...

The weirdest thing about your statement is if Kayla and Amanda were to retire and with Holm gone she could have a legit chance at being champion again.
 
