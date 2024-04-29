Media Ronda Rousey still disappointed with Joe Rogan for "turning on" her after KO losses

Mammothman said:
Rogan was the biggest Ronda dick rider in the world, it's crazy how she truly believe all that nonsense Rogan was talking instead of looking it as it was, just a promotional stunt.
That kind of hype was insane and unnatural. Easy to be swept up in it. All her fights were so easy, you feel invincible
 
Are you telling me Joe secretly believed he could beat her? Right after he got his black belt in Flat Earth from the Edgy Brah school of Moon Landings?
 
Ronda was very good and had a solid legacy even by today's standard with some fun bouts to add on to it, but yea she was and still seems like a total douche.
TheToneZone said:
The Nunes KO was good too

She was dancing like Kevin Lee in his prime
Early stoppage IMO, we needed a proper KO there
 
