The Nunes KO was good too
She was dancing like Kevin Lee in his prime
That kind of hype was insane and unnatural. Easy to be swept up in it. All her fights were so easy, you feel invincibleRogan was the biggest Ronda dick rider in the world, it's crazy how she truly believe all that nonsense Rogan was talking instead of looking it as it was, just a promotional stunt.
Are you telling me Joe secretly believed he could beat her? Right after he got his black belt in Flat Earth from the Edgy Brah school of Moon Landings?Rogan was the biggest Ronda dick rider in the world, it's crazy how she truly believe all that nonsense Rogan was talking instead of looking it as it was, just a promotional stunt.
Early stoppage IMO, we needed a proper KO thereThe Nunes KO was good too
