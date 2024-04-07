Ronda Rousey settles the debate on who MMA Goat is.

Ronda Rousey names her MMA GOAT and it's not Conor McGregor or Jon Jones Ronda Rousey named Fedor Emelianenko as her MMA GOAT even though he never fought in the UFC. Rousey held a professional record of 12-2 as an MMA fighter competing both in the UFC and Strikeforce, t…

On MMA Goat"I think Fedor dude, his time had it all.""He had a relationship with judo too, I am a big nerd for judo and Sambo is basically Russian judo.""I've got to say too, him vs [Mirko Cro Cop] is my favourite MMA match of all-time."I guess she wasn't quite as delusional as I thought she was. Fedor bless.