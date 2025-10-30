Tv show fans have more reverence for made up characters then MMA fans have for athletes
From what I've read, they do, but she's not a legend in pro-wrestling.I was under the impression most pro wrestling fans dislike her.
Better question, is ronda a legend? Imo she's just a pioneer and competed when there wasn't any competition and once there was she lost and lost badly.
I can add a lot more that she neglected to mention. I think we need to see her fight Nunes one more time.Conveniently neglects the lack of character that she displayed by burying her face in her pillow and disappearing.