Hey Ronda....WWE is scripted choreographed ACTING. It's a stage play, and everyone plays a specific part with a specific scripted personality and that's the way that whole thing works, so once some fans find TOUR character appealing then they'll be loyal forever since you're just playing a role in a scripted production. Nobody will ever find out who YOU really are asking as tou play your role well they have no reason to change their view of you as you're simply "in character " whenever you're in front of your adoring wrestling fans.In MMA it's far more real, you are YOU all the time , you win, you lose , whatever . But the audience WILL find out who the real Ronda Rousey is.....and ......oh dammit girl... they found out that you're a sour poor excuse for a good person, heavily flawed personality, & a bad-loser and even a bad winner too. (I remember all the fights etc).Years later and Ronda simply cannot see what an unappealing person she is, the arrogance of her PFFFFFF.