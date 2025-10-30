Media Ronda Rousey Says Things That Will Make You Hate Her More

i would like to see honda come back for one last fight with kayla harrison.

I expect kayla wll beat nunes


kayla vs honda can be at 145. then they can shut down 135 and 145
 
Söze Aldo said:


If we're being honest, is she wrong here?
Hey Ronda....WWE is scripted choreographed ACTING. It's a stage play, and everyone plays a specific part with a specific scripted personality and that's the way that whole thing works, so once some fans find TOUR character appealing then they'll be loyal forever since you're just playing a role in a scripted production. Nobody will ever find out who YOU really are asking as tou play your role well they have no reason to change their view of you as you're simply "in character " whenever you're in front of your adoring wrestling fans.

In MMA it's far more real, you are YOU all the time , you win, you lose , whatever . But the audience WILL find out who the real Ronda Rousey is.....and ......oh dammit girl... they found out that you're a sour poor excuse for a good person, heavily flawed personality, & a bad-loser and even a bad winner too. (I remember all the fights etc).

Years later and Ronda simply cannot see what an unappealing person she is, the arrogance of her PFFFFFF.
 
Tv show fans have more reverence for made up characters then MMA fans have for athletes
 
ricc505 said:
Tv show fans have more reverence for made up characters then MMA fans have for athletes
Excuse me?

its-still.gif
 
BigTruck said:
Better question, is ronda a legend? Imo she's just a pioneer and competed when there wasn't any competition and once there was she lost and lost badly.
THIS

Ronda has 0 wins against opponents with some form of actual striking
And 0 wins against opponents who can defend an armbar.
 
The largest ego in UFC history speaks again. She showed to be the worst of the worst in her loses. No humility, only a shitty big ego and poor sportsmanship.


Herb did us all a great disservice by stopping Ronda's last fight early.
 
BigTruck said:
Better question, is ronda a legend? Imo she's just a pioneer and competed when there wasn't any competition and once there was she lost and lost badly.
I don’t particularly like Ronda, especially her personality, but she has a strong argument as a legend of the sport when you consider that she was the single most popular MMA athlete in the mainstream behind Conor.

She was a dominant pioneer in her time, but prime Ronda would probably still be dominant in today’s WMMA, where Mackenzie Dern is a champion.
 
