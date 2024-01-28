Ronda Rousey Return Revealed at the Royale Rumble?

What better time to announce Ronda headlining UFC 300 than at tonight's Royal Rumble?

Thoughts?
 
I think this thread will disappear because I think she's 100% headlining UFC 300 and it's supposed to be a shocking surprise none of us saw coming
 
Also here's why theres so many WMMA fights on 300. The higher ups are showing how woke they are and look at all these amazing WMMA fights, and look at the headliner, the best of them all. So inspiring. Girl boss.
 
I wonder if Ronda managed to bypass WWE's casting couch for having paid her dues on Dana's..?
giphy.gif
 
Ronda and Kayla Harrison bout to grapple fuck on each other. UFC gonna make it an Olympian v Olympian grappler type thing. Lol
 
