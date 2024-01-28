Ronda Rousey Return Revealed at the Royale Rumble?

TheToneZone
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2023
- Messages
- 52
- Reaction score
- 83
What better time to announce Ronda headlining UFC 300 than at tonight's Royal Rumble?
Thoughts?
Thoughts?
I wonder if Ronda managed to bypass WWE's casting couch for having paid her dues on Dana's..?
I wonder if Ronda managed to bypass WWE's casting couch for having paid her dues on Dana's..?
I wonder if Ronda managed to bypass WWE's casting couch for having paid her dues on Dana's..?
I wonder if Ronda managed to bypass WWE's casting couch for having paid her dues on Dana's..?
I wonder if Ronda managed to bypass WWE's casting couch for having paid her dues on Dana's..?
God I hope so. RRR <3<3<3
View attachment 1026345